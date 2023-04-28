Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Azerbaijan GP live streams is listed below.

Azerbaijan GP: race preview

Well, we've been away for a while haven't we? Thanks to a cancelled China GP and an already hefty two-week planned break, we've had a almost month-long dry spell. However, as we head to the Azerbaijan GP in Baku, we should be kicking things off again with a bang.

This season's first appearance of F1 Sprint is bound to be a shake-up. The format has undergone yet more changes to appease the, let's say, lukewarm fan reaction to

Sprint. Replacing FP2 on Friday is Qualifying for Sunday's traditional GP – the winner of which will now start on pole position regardless of the Sprint's outcome.

Saturday sees what appears to be a full race weekend in miniature: Sprint Shootout in the morning to determine the grid, and a flat-out 100-kilometer race offering a maximum of 8 points in the afternoon. Arguably a strange experience for the purist, but we're keeping an open mind.

On-track, Mercedes stand to gain the most from the unexpected hiatus. With the team finally abandoning the 'zeropod' design, the three weeks of uninterrupted hard graft may put them in good stead for the rest of the season. The W14 machine might not arrive in Baku fully redesigned, but any developments will have been seriously fast-forwarded. Is there hope for Hamilton yet? The jury's out.

Read on for how to watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT

Sprint qualifying: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 12am AEDT / 2am NZDT

SATURDAY

Sprint Shootout: 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET / 8.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm NZDT

F1 Sprint: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 12am AEDT / 2am NZDT

SUNDAY

Azerbaijan GP: 12pm BST / 7am ET / 10pm AEDT / 12am NZDT

Watch a free Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free this weekend.

Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and ORF (opens in new tab) (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

How to watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Azerbaijan GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 10am GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 1pm for Qualifying. Saturday kicks off at 9am for Sprint Shootout, and F1 Sprint coverage starts at 1.30pm. On Sunday, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix coverage starts at 11.55am, ahead of lights out at 12pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2022 Baku GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Azerbaijan GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Azerbaijan GP starts at 1am ET / 10pm PT on Sunday morning/Saturday evening, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) F1 fans in Australia can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. The Azerbaijan GP starts at 10pm AEDT on Sunday night, which should be pretty doable for the dedicated fan. The full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Azerbaijan GP: live stream in New Zealand