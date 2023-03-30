Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Australian Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Australia GP live streams is listed below.

Australian GP: race preview

Going two-for-two and with both drivers topping the podium once, the world's fastest purveyors of fizzy pop certainly do appear to be have been given wings. In fact, Red Bull already seem so dominant that the rest of the pack – and those watching at home – seem far more interested in who's going to be securing the third champagne-spraying position.

So far, veteran Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin have been in incredible form, and despite the debacle over penalties in Saudi Arabia, the Spaniard looks to be the one to beat at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Melbourne's Albert Park has never been a favorite of Lewis Hamilton's, and this could be an excellent chance for George Russell to assert yet more dominance in the Mercedes garage. However, with Ferrari looking somewhat lackluster a couple of weeks ago, Leclerc and Sainz will no doubt be pushing hard to bag their first podium of the season.

Be warned – for those not living Down Under this weekend's timings are going to be punishing. However, if you're truly committed, read on for how to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE with English-language commentary.

2023 Australian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 2.30am BST / 3.30am CET / 9.30pm ET / 11.30am AEDT / 1.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 6am BST / 7am CET / 1am ET / 3pm AEST / 5pm NZST

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 2.30am BST / 3.30am CET / 9.30pm ET / 11.30am AEDT / 1.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 6am BST / 7am CET / 1am ET / 3pm AEST / 5pm NZST

SUNDAY

Australian GP: 6am BST / 7am CET / 1am ET / 3pm AEST / 5pm NZST

Watch a free Australian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Australian Grand Prix for free this weekend.

As is usual for home races, the Australian GP live stream is available for free Down Under on 10Play (opens in new tab).

Just like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV (opens in new tab) and ORF (opens in new tab) (this weekend it's Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Australian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

How to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Australia Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Australian Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Australian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 2am GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 5.45am for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 2.15am for Practice 3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 5.15am. On Sunday, the Australia Grand Prix coverage starts at 5.55am, ahead of lights out at 6am. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2022 Melbourne GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Australian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Australian Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Australian GP starts at 1am ET / 10pm PT on Sunday morning/Saturday evening, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

More Canadian sports action: our guide to NHL streaming this season

How to watch Australian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Australian F1 fans enjoying their home race are in for a rare treat this weekend, with Network 10 broadcasting the Australian Grand Prix absolutely free! Simply tune in to Network 10, or head to the online streaming service 10Play (opens in new tab) to catch all the action, with the race starting at 3pm AEST. Not at home? Use a VPN to stream F1 on 10Play anywhere (opens in new tab). If you fancy watching full coverage of every F1 race this season, you'll need Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch the Australia GP: live stream in New Zealand