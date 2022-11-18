Wales vs Georgia live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere

Wales will look to maintain the feel good factor as they welcome Georgia to Cardiff on Saturday for their final Autumn Nations series clash of the year. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Wales vs Georgia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab).

Wayne Pivac's side firmly put their hammering at the hands of All Blacks behind them with a battling 20-13 win over in-form Argentina last weekend – with key tries from Man of the Match Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams – and will now look to end the series on a high against the Lelos.

Scarlets star Josh Macleod looks like he'll finally get to make his debut at number eight after being robbed of the chance through injury last year. Ben Carter and Jac Morgan are both set to start in the forwards, with Josh Adams, Owen Watkin and Rhys Priestland named in the backs.

Wales currently hold a 100% record in their three previous encounters with Georgia and, while they'll be expected to extend that record, Pivac will be determined for his side not to be complacent in light of Australia's shock defeat to Italy last weekend.

The most recent match up between these sides came during the Autumn Nations Cup tournament in 2020, with Wales coming out on top 18-0 at Parc y Scarlets with a 19-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit getting on the scoresheet. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Wales vs Georgia today, as well as the rest of the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

Watch Wales vs Georgia live stream FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast this autumn international clash in the UK. Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 1pm GMT on Saturday, and Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account just like at home? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Wales vs Georgia from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Georgia rugby from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Wales vs Georgia: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can tune in to Wales vs Georgia on Stan Sport, though prepare for a super late night, as kick-off is set for 12am AEDT on Saturday night / Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial (opens in new tab). If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wales vs Georgia live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

Watch Wales vs Georgia live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing Wales vs Georgia in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Wales vs Georgia: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch the Wales vs Georgia game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 3pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can u (opens in new tab)se a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Wales vs Georgia

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights to show the Wales vs Georgia game in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Wales vs Georgia live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Wales vs Georgia kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, and it's being shown by DAZN (opens in new tab) in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial (opens in new tab) deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab).