Wales vs Armenia: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier live stream online and TV

Wales vs Armenia live stream

You can watch Wales vs Armenia for free on S4C and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the game is available to live stream on Vix+. Football fans in India can tune into a Wales vs Armenia live stream on via Sony LIV, while in Australia, it's being shown on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Wales vs Armenia just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Friday, June 16, 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 12.15am IST Free stream: S4C (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Wales vs Armenia: match preview

Wales will be looking to bolster their Euro 2024 qualification hopes when Armenia visit the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night. Rob Page's side got their campaign off to a decent start in March, drawing 1-1 with Croatia, before a 1-0 defeat of Latvia. Needing a top-two finish to book their spot at the tournament in Germany, Wales are second going into this crunch clash with Armenia.

This is the type of match the Dragons simply must win if they want to be among the 24 qualifiers. Their group is not the trickiest – Croatia are clear favourites to win it, with Wales and Turkey vying for second – and qualification could ultimately be determined by which teams are able to avoid unexpected slip-ups.

Wales are still in the infancy of the post-Gareth Bale era. Their greatest ever player hung up his boots after the World Cup, from which he and his compatriots were sent packing in the group phase. Bale was a long-time talisman for his country and it will no doubt take a while for Wales to hone their approach without him.

Page's team do not lack spirit. They notched an equaliser in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to deny Croatia victory on matchday one. That result looks even better three months on following Zlatko Dalic's men's 4-2 victory of the Netherlands in the Nations League on Wednesday.

Armenia are one of those sides who hope to benefit from the expansion of the European Championship, but reaching next year's edition looks like a tall order. They have gone nine matches without a win and lost 2-1 at home to Turkey in their opening qualifier.

With Croatia in action elsewhere, Wales will go top of the Group D standings with a win in this one.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Wales vs Armenia live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch Euro 2024 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

How to watch a Wales vs Armenia live stream in the UK for FREE

Wales vs Armenia kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Friday evening, and it's being shown for free on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available through BBC iPlayer. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Wales vs Armenia is also being shown on streaming service Viaplay, which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Watch a Wales vs Armenia live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Armenia live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Armenia from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Wales vs Armenia: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

Wales vs Armenia kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday afternoon, and in the US the game is being shown on Spanish language service Vix+. Vix+ costs $6.99 per month and hosts a ton of Spanish language football coverage including U.S. Women’s National Team and Mexico’s Women’s National Team, South America’s top domestic soccer, UEFA club competitions and UEFA international football as well. You can sign up to Vix+ direct or pick up the streaming service as a channel on other platforms such as Prime Video and as an extra on Sling. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch your Vix+ subscription from abroad.

How to live stream Wales vs Armenia in Australia

In Australia, Wales vs Armenia is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5.45am AEST first thing on Saturday morning, so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Wales vs Armenia live stream in India

Wales vs Armenia is being shown on Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions league and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.