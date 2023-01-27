Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open tennis semi-final from anywhere

Watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream

Australian tennis fans can watch a Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream, and all of the tennis from the 2023 Australian Open, on the 9Now streaming service for free. In the States, the tennis is on ESPN Plus and the ESPN TV channels. In the UK and Europe you'll need Discovery Plus for the Tsitsipas vs Khachanov semi-final.

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 27: 2.30pm AEDT / 4.30pm NZDT / 3.30am GMT / 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: match preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov each have their own demons to exorcise as they meet in the first men's semi-final of the Australian Open. The Greek No.3 seed has never progressed beyond this stage in three previous attempts, while No.18 seed Khachanov is developing something of a complex with Tsitsipas. He's played him five times and lost them all.

Tsitsipas has always been a popular figure in Melbourne, and he's further endeared himself to the crowds over the past week and a half. His masterful use of the local colloquialisms has probably helped, but it's the seat-of-his pants brand of tennis that's done most of the heavy lifting. The 24-year-old has faced 49 break points in Melbourne and saved 43 of them. It's the escape act that keeps giving, and having seen him fall to Nadal and Medvedev in three of the past four years, fans would love to see him finally book his place in the title match.

Khachanov needs to either learn from or completely forget his history with the Greek star, and pick up exactly where he left off. The huge-serving 26-year-old has dished out two of the most brutal beatdowns of the tournament: the 6-0 6-0 7-6 pummelling of Yoshihito Nishioka, and the subsequent destruction of Sebastian Korda's spirit. The American retired with the scoreboard reading 7-6 6-3 3-0, and while Khachanov may have appreciated the chance to put his feet up, he perhaps didn’t get the plaudits he deserved.

Watch a Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Tsitsipas vs Khachanov will start no earlier than 2.30pm AEDT on Friday (that's 10.30pm ET on Thursday). That means viewers can also fire up a free Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial, though it's less tempting now that the tournament is drawing to a close.

Watch a Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Tsitsipas vs Khachanov.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: live stream tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, but be warned that Tsitsipas vs Khachanov is set to start no earlier than 3.30am GMT on Thursday night/Friday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, with Tsitsipas vs Khachanov set to start at around 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday evening. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Tsitsipas vs Khachanov live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Tsitsipas vs Khachanov: live stream tennis in New Zealand