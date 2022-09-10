Ruud vs Alcaraz live stream: how to watch US Open tennis final online from anywhere

US Open 2022 belongs to the underdogs. Whatever unfolds at Flushing Meadows today, we're guaranteed a first time grand slam champion, but will it be Norway's Casper Ruud or Spain's Carlos Alcaraz? And if the stakes weren't already high enough, the winner will also become the new world No.1. It's the final match of the final grand slam of the year, so read on as we explain how to watch a Ruud vs Alcaraz live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the US Open final absolutely FREE.

Forget the next-gen. Next-next-gen starlet Alcaraz is a young man in a hurry, and at the age of 19 stands on the verge of not only winning his first grand slam but also becoming the youngest men’s world No.1 since the introduction of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings system in 1973. The Spaniard has shed more sweat and lost more sleep than anyone at Flushing Meadows this week, having come through back-to-back-to-back late-night, five-set epics against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and home hopeful Frances Tiafoe.

Twenty-three-year-old Casper Ruud reached his first grand slam final earlier this year, but few expected to see him return to the top table so soon. He has nine ATP championships to his name, three of which were secured this season. However, every single one of them is an ATP 250 title. Winning the 2022 US Open would be by some distance the biggest triumph of his career, and would establish Ruud’s place at the forefront of the so-called best of the rest, behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Sunday night is going to be electric. Which player will lead us in to the next generation of men's tennis? Here's how to see a Ruud vs Alcaraz live stream and watch the US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Ruud vs Alcaraz: live stream US Open final for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the US Open final for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Be warned though, that Ruud vs Alcaraz will start at 6am AEST on Monday morning. It's an early start, but it'll be well worth losing a bit of sleep over. Viewers can also fire up a free Alcaraz vs Ruud live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Ruud on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free, though that's less appealing with the tournament approaching its conclusion. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a Ruud vs Alcaraz live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Ruud vs Alcaraz.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Alcaraz vs Ruud live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Ruud

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to live stream Ruud vs Alcaraz: watch US Open final for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open final in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream the action at no additional cost. Alcaraz vs Ruud is set to begin at 9pm BST on Sunday evening. You can live stream Alcaraz vs Ruud from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. However, those prices are set to rise to £8.99 and £95 from September 15. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Ruud vs Alcaraz: live stream US Open final in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Ruud vs Alcaraz on ESPN, with the match set to get underway at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Sunday afternoon. Stream Ruud vs Alcaraz live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Ruud vs Alcaraz and watch US Open final online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the US Open final on TSN, with Alcaraz vs Ruud set to begin at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Sunday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Ruud vs Alcaraz live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ruud vs Alcaraz: live stream US Open final in New Zealand