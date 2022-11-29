Poland vs Argentina live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Argentina face Poland after a scare in their first game. Messi's men recovered, though, and now have destiny in their own hands when they face group leaders Poland in Doha on Wednesday. All four teams in Group C can still qualify for the knockouts, so defeat for either of these two could be disastrous. Who will come out on top? Here's how to watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Poland vs Argentina live stream Dates: 30 November 2022 Venue: Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

A Messi-inspired Argentina banished the memories of their defeat to Saudi Arabia when they beat Mexico last time out. Lionel Scaloni's side huffed and puffed in the first half, but when you've got the greatest player of all time in your team there's always a chance, and the former Barcelona man scored a fine solo goal from outside the box in the second half, before Enzo Fernández curled in a wonderful second to secure all three points just three minutes from time.

After failing to score at the World Cup in 2018 and missing a penalty in Poland's opening game against Mexico, Robert Lewandowski had memories of his own that needed banishing on Saturday. His 82nd-minute goal ensured Poland took all three points against Saudi Arabia, with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny making an incredible double save from a first-half penalty after Piotr Zielinski had put the Eagles ahead. It leaves Poland a point clear at the top of Group C ahead of this showdown with the two-time world champions.

Poland vs Argentina kicks off at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud at 7pm/2pm GMT/ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Poland vs Argentina live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

How to watch Poland vs Argentina: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Poland vs Argentina live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Poland vs Argentina live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Poland vs Argentina live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Poland vs Argentina live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Poland vs Argentina kicks off at 6am AEDT on Thursday 1 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Poland vs Argentina live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Poland vs Argentina live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Thursday 1 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Poland vs Argentina live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Thursday 1 December. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Poland vs Argentina team news

Lionel Scaloni made five changes to his side for the win against Mexico, but Argentina still didn't fully click, so without any new injuries to cope with he may choose to tinker further here. Poland coach Czesław Michniewicz also has a full squad to choose from and may stick with Milik in support of Lewandowski.

World Cup 2022 Group C table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4 Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3 Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -2 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 -1 1

World Cup 2022 Group C fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP C FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 22

10am - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2

4pm - Mexico vs Poland 0-0

Saturday, November 26

1pm - Poland vs Saudi Arabia 2-0

7pm - Argentina vs Mexico 2-0

Wednesday, November 30

7pm - Poland vs Argentina

7pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico