NHL Heritage Classic live stream 2022: how to watch Maple Leafs vs Sabres online from anywhere, TV channel

The QEW rivalry just got a whole lot colder with today's NHL Heritage Classic, Maple Leafs vs Sabres match. The Sabres are set to become the first ever American team to play the NHL Heritage Classic. It's up to the Maple Leafs to do Canada and l'Unifolié proud. The game is free to watch in the UK. Heading abroad? Make sure you know what TV channel and how to watch a 2022 NHL Heritage Classic live stream for free from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

NHL Heritage Classic live stream 2022 Date: Sunday, March 13 Game time: 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT Teams: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres Venue: Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Ontario FREE live stream: FreeSports (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN

Sitting slap bang in between Toronto and Buffalo on the Golden Horseshoe, Tim Hortons Field, will be decked out in the colors of both the Maple Leaf and the Star-Spangled Banner, and if enough Sabres fans make the short trip across the border we'll be in for a rocking atmosphere.

The Leafs are in the playoff picture, but they've had a difficult couple of weeks, punctuated by surprise defeats to the Vancouver Canucks and, that's right, the Sabres, who put five past them, despite Petr Mrazek making 26 saves.

With Grammy Award-winner Ontarian Alessia Cara headlining the event, and both teams set to turn out in commemorative jerseys, it's going to be a heck of a show. Read on for details on how to get a 2022 NHL Heritage Classic live stream and watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

NHL Heritage Classic live stream: FREE 3-day Sling trial

With the NHL Heritage Classic being televised on TNT, cord-cutters can watch the game with a Sling TV subscription. Sign up to Sling Orange or Blue now and try it out for free. If you like what you see then you can continue your subscription for $35 per month and access 30+ cable channels on the same package.

How to watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic FREE: live stream ice hockey in the UK

In the UK, the NHL Heritage Classic is being shown for FREE on FreeSports, with the action set to get underway at 9pm GMT on Sunday night. You can live stream the game on FreeSports Player, which is available online and via apps for iOS and Android. FreeSports is the free-to-air branch of Premier Sports. Premier Sports has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. The network also has rights to show more LaLiga TV for Spanish football. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch a 2022 NHL Heritage Classic live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NHL games - and that's a VPN.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic in US

The NHL Heritage Classic is being shown on TNT in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. The puck drops at 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT on Sunday afternoon. Watch 2022 NHL Heritage Classic without cable TNT is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange - which also includes TBS and ESPN - or Blue packages. Those three channels will let you live stream nearly 100 nationally televised games this season, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is included on the plan too.

Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch the Maple Leafs vs Sabres for free.

Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes TNT, ESPN and TBS. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Maple Leafs vs Sabres: live stream NHL Heritage Classic in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT on Sunday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the hockey as normal.

