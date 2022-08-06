Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere – full fight, ring walks, TV channel

Michael Conlan returns to the ring today for a home turf featherweight clash in Belfast against Colombia's Miguel Marriaga. Tonight's main event at the SSE Arena marks the first time Conlan has fought since a shock defeat to Leigh Wood back in March which ended the Irish star's unbeaten record and derailed his title hopes. Read on as we explain how to watch a Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream wherever you are anywhere in the world.

Conlan vs Marriaga live stream Date: Saturday, August 6 Venue: The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland Conlan vs Marriaga ring walk time (approx): 9pm BST / 4pm ET / 1pm PST / 6am AEST (Sun) Live stream: ESPN/ESPN Plus (US) | Fite.tv (opens in new tab) (UK) | TSN (CA) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Conlan had been unbeaten in 16 bouts coming into the clash with Woods and had been ahead on points before suffering a shocking 12th round knock-out that saw him fall through the ropes. Having recovered from that devastating loss, Conlan now takes on experienced brawler Marriaga who has a 30-5-0, 26 KOs record.

Nicknamed The Scorpion, 35-year-old Marriaga made unsuccessful challenges for the WBO featherweight title against Oscar Valdez and against Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBO junior-lightweight title back in 2017.

The fight is on ESPN and ESPN+ ($6.99/month) in the US. In the UK, Fite.tv (opens in new tab) has the rights, but you can watch all of the action from Belfast unfold, no matter where in the world. Full information below. Here's how to watch a Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Conlan vs Marriaga: live stream boxing in the UK

(opens in new tab) Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Conlan vs Marriaga live stream using Fite TV (opens in new tab). You can buy the fight as a one-off for $7.99 or go for a month-long pass for cheaper $4.99. You can stream Fite.TV either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up (opens in new tab). The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 9pm BST on Saturday evening, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 7pm. If that time doesn't work for you, unlimited reruns are available with this purchase. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Conlan vs Marriaga on Fite.TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Conlan vs Marriaga from outside your country

There are some great ways of watching Conlan vs Marriaga all over the world but you won't be able to if you're away from home and blocked from your usual service. To get round that, you need to use a VPN to dial into a country that's showing the fight.

VPNs change your IP address making it appear that you're in a completely different location. Here's how to get started.

How to watch Conlan vs Marriaga live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight. If you have cable, you can watch it on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes. If you don't have cable, then the cheapest option to watch Conlan vs Marriaga is ESPN+ which costs $6.99 per month. Conlan vs Marriaga coverage gets underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks a couple of hours later. A pound-for-pound cheaper ESPN Plus price (opens in new tab) is also available for $69.99 for a year and arguably the best value is the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab) for $13.99 a month. Cable-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN channels from just $35 a month on its Sling Orange package, though you can get your first two weeks for FREE here (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, fuboTV (opens in new tab) is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. You can pick up the 7-day FuboTV FREE trial here (opens in new tab).

How to watch Conlan vs Marriaga: live stream boxing in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Conlan vs Marriaga is online only and begins on TSN.ca, TSN Direct or the TSN app at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks for the main event at around 4pm ET / 1pm PST. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

How to watch Conlan vs Marriaga: live stream boxing in the Australia

(opens in new tab) As with the UK, boxing fans Down Under will be able to watch a Conlan vs Marriaga live stream via dedicated combat sports service Fite TV (opens in new tab). The PPV price is $7.99 in US dollars - which works out around AUS$11.50. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up (opens in new tab). The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 6am AEST on Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 4am. If that time doesn't work for you, unlimited reruns are available with this PPV purchase. Not in Australia? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream (opens in new tab) as if you were back at home.

The Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga fight takes place on Saturday, August 6 at Belfast's SSE Arena.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Conlan vs Marriaga ring walk times:

Conlan vs Marriaga time (UK): 9pm BST

Conlan vs Marriaga time (US and Canada): 4pm ET / 1pm PT

Conlan vs Marriaga time (Australia): 6am AEST (Sunday)

Conlan vs Marriaga: full card for Saturday's event