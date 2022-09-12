Liverpool vs Ajax live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

Jürgen Klopp's Red Machine is in dire need of repairs as Anfield hosts its first Champions League game of the season. Liverpool, who have won just two games in all competitions, face an Ajax side that's played seven and won seven, scoring 25 goals and conceding just three along the way. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world - including FREE options in some places.

Liverpool crumpled to a 4-1 defeat at Napoli, on matchday one, in one of the worst nights of Jurgen Klopp’s seven-year tenure. The German has spoken of reinventing the team, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him overhaul the entire malfunctioning backline, which plumbed new depths in Naples.

On the same night, Alfred Schreuder's men deliberately and repeatedly danced through the yawning gaps between Rangers’ central defenders and wing-backs on their way to a rampant 4-0 win, and it doesn't require a huge leap of the imagination to see a similar approach paying off against Liverpool.

Mohammed Kudus' spectacular strike stole the show six days ago, but Ajax's main goal threat may well be ex-Spur Steven Bergwijn, who's already scored eight goals since going back to Amsterdam this summer. Reds fans can be forgiven for fearing the worst, and you can follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream Champions League for FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Ireland can watch Liverpool vs Ajax for FREE on RTÉ 2 (opens in new tab). Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Tuesday evening, with the build-up beginning at 7.30pm. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool vs Ajax free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be accessed via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Ajax in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Ajax from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Ajax

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Ireland, just head to RTÉ Player (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Ajax on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Tuesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Liverpool vs Ajax and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Liverpool vs Ajax live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Liverpool vs Ajax. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Liverpool vs Ajax live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Ajax on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Ajax on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Liverpool vs Ajax on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Wednesday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Liverpool vs Ajax: live stream Champions League online in India