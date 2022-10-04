Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live stream: how to watch Champions League online

Italian giants Juventus welcome Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa to Turin on Wednesday night. Max Allegri's side are yet to get off the mark in the Champions League this season and will be hoping to change that here against the minnows of Group H. Read on to find out how to watch a Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live stream and catch the Champions League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Juventus are on a rotten run of form with just three wins in all competitions so far this season. One of those came at home against Bologna on Sunday, but they've already lost away to PSG and Benfica in the Champions League, leaving Allegri's side joint bottom of Group H, along with Wednesday's opponents. They've never lost their opening three games in a campaign – can The Old Lady avoid making unwanted history here?

Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa currently sit top of their domestic league but they've lost three of their five most recent games in all competitions. Their most recent Champions League tie got off to a good start when they took the lead against PSG at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, but goals from Messi, Mbappé and Neymar gave the final score a more familiar look. Will they manage to spring a similar surprise here?

The game has all the ingredients for a goal-fest, so follow our guide to get a Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live stream and watch the Champions League online from anywhere.

How to watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: live stream UCL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT early on Wednesday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UCL season. Paramount Plus live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) for new customers, meaning you can live stream Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa and at least a few more games for nothing. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch Champions League football like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 8, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa live stream: how to watch UCL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab). Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single UCL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis, not to mention it's also the place to watch every single NFL game this season. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN (opens in new tab) is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: live stream Champions League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Thursday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Champions League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: live stream Champions League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST bright and early on Thursday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UCL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Europa League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa: live stream Champions League online in India