IND vs NZ live stream: how to watch T20 series cricket online from anywhere

India vs New Zealand is available on various streaming services and TV channels. In the US, it's Willow TV, which can be cheaply accessed via Sling. In Australia, this T20 series is on Kayo. And in India, it's Hotstar. Full information on how to get a IND vs NZ live stream from anywhere is just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start times: 7pm IST / 2.30am NZDT / 1.30am GMT / 12.30am AEDT / 8.30am ET TV channel: Willow TV (US) | Sky Sport (NZ) Live stream: Sling TV (US) | Kayo Sports (AUS) | Hotstar (IN) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

IND vs NZ live stream: T20 series preview

After brushing the tourists aside in a one-sided ODI series last week, India will be hoping for another dominant display as they take on New Zealand once more in this three-match T20i series.

Hardik Pandya leads the Men In Blue, who have opted to start with the in-form Shubman Gill as opener ahead of Prithvi Shaw.

Gill has notched up three hundreds including a double ton in his last four innings and will be looking to inflict more pain on what looks a weak New Zealand bowling line up.

The Kiwis come into this series having won eight of their last ten T20Is, however seven of those wins have come against Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands.

Once more without key men Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner will take over the captaincy from Tom Latham in a somewhat inexperienced New Zealand lineup.

These two sides last faced each other in the T20 format just two months ago, with adverse weather restricting the three-match series to just one game which was won by India.

Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream and catch the T20 series online from anywhere today.

1st T20: January 27 一 JSCA International Cricket Stadium, Ranchi

2nd T20: January 29 一 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

3rd T20: February 1 一 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How to watch an IND vs NZ live stream in the US

Dedicated streaming service Willow TV is showing the India vs New Zealand T20 series in full. If you don't have cable TV, then Sling TV is a very good option. Sling's Desi Special offer brings access to IND vs NZ and all the cricket on Willow TV for $10 per month. There's no need for a full Sling TV subscription. Better still, Sling's current cricket deal cuts your first month down to $7. There are no contracts. You can cancel at any time. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available too from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. All three days of the India vs New Zealand T20 series are set to start at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. If you're a Sling subscriber away from home, remember that you can use a VPN to watch the cricket on Sling from abroad.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream from anywhere

f you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual T20 coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an IND vs NZ live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the India vs New Zealand from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now. We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in India

India cricket fans can watch the ODI series against New Zealand either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 499 rupees for a year of the mobile-only plan, or 1,499 rupees for its Premium package that lets you watch across up to four devices and makes 4K available. Play is set to get underway at 7pm IST on each day of the T20 series, starting Friday, January 27. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary, with coverage also appearing on 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Telugu. Those of you wanting to live stream India vs South Africa on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Star Sports also has rights to international cricket, Formula 1, tennis majors, and Major League Baseball.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in New Zealand

Cricket fans can watch India vs New Zealand on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with play in each match of this series set to get underway at 2.30m NZDT. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the cricket online using the country's Sky Go service. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch IND vs NZ live stream in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch this T20 series between India and New Zealand on Fox Sports 503 and via Foxtel, with play set to begin at 12.30am AEDT. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial. There are no lock-in contracts and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, cricket... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch their local coverage from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

Can I watch the India vs New Zealand T20 cricket in UK?

It's not good news for cricket fans in the UK looking to watch this intriguing ODI, with no broadcaster confirmed to show the series in the region.

The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.