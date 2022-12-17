How to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 from anywhere

The pop world's biggest Christmas party is upon us once more, with the 2022 edition of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball hitting screens this weekend. For those who weren't lucky enough to snag tickets one of the live shows, you can tune into the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 in an exclusive televised special on The CW at 8pm ET / PT tonight, Saturday December 17. US citizens can even watch from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

This year's A-list acts performing include Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow and Kid Laroi. If that isn't enough to get you excited, then there's also the promise of Lizzo rocking the party dressed as the Grinch while serenading the crowd with her flute.

Other highlights are set to include Charlie Puth offering up a festive cover of Donny Hathoway’s “This Christmas” and Demi Lovato transforming into a leather-clad rock queen for a hard hitting performance with her band.

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour kicked off on November 29 in Dallas, and has been making its way across the US including dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa. The tour comes to a close with a show in Miami on December 18, but for those who didn't get to attend, its New York date will be televised this weekend.

Other acts hitting the stage this year at the iconic Madison Square Garden for the New York City show include Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax. We've got all the details on how to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 online in this televised holiday special from anywhere.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 online in the US

(opens in new tab) The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour will broadcast its show from Madison Square Garden, New York on The CW Network on Wednesday, December 17 at 8pm ET / PT. This follows its online livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com on the night itself. The CW channel is free-to-air in the US and also comes as a part of most cable packages. If you're trying to watch over IP, then FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a fantastic alternative. Boasting 114+ channels, with prices starting from $69.99 a month - that's after you've made the most of its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), of course. The channel is also available on Sling's orange package (opens in new tab). It's not clear whether the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will then be available on The CW website (opens in new tab), where TV shows usually find their way 24-hours after their initial broadcast. If you find yourself out of the country when the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 is broadcast, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch the concert when it's televised.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 from outside your country

Should you find yourself abroad during the holiday season, you'll likely be unable to tune in and watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 and see performances from Lizzo and Dua Lipa like you would at home due to regional restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch the televised holiday special no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite streaming services live or on demand just like you would from home.

