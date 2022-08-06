How to watch Smith vs O’maison: live stream boxing online from anywhere – start time, full card

A full house of over 13,000 boxing fans are filtering into Utilita Arena in Sheffield tonight for the Steel City showdown between hot prospect Dalton Smith and the experienced Sam O'maison. The spoils for the victor in this all-Yorkshire face-off is the vacant British Super Lightweight belt. The clash headlines a packed bill which also includes a second title fight between Jordan Thompson and Vasil Ducar for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight title. Here's how to watch a Dalton Smith vs Sam O'maison live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison live stream Date: Saturday, August 6 Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, UK Event start: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison ring walks (approx): 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST / 9am NZST Global live stream: DAZN (opens in new tab)

Smith comes into the main event having chalked up a near faultless 11-0, 9 KOs record since turning pro in 2019. The 25-year-old's last appearance in the ring came in June when he halted Mauro Perouenne in the sixth round in Cardiff.

Smith now comes up against city rival and former 10-stone English champion O’maison. Boasting a 17-3-1, 7 KOs record, the 31-year-old returned to action in May after an 18 month lay off to outpoint Serge Ambomo.

Read on to find out how to watch a Smith vs O’maison live stream from anywhere today.

Related: how to watch an F1 live stream

Smith vs O’maison live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison title fight in every corner of the globe. A DAZN subscription in the US will set you back $19.99 per month (opens in new tab), or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $20 per month (opens in new tab), however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. In the UK, DAZN is an ultra-affordable £7.99 a month, while it's available for an initial price of just $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Take a look at the price where you live to watch a Smith vs O’maison live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 4am AEST / 6am NZST. The headline act, however, is expected to get underway at around 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST / 9am NZST.

How to live stream Smith vs O’maison from abroad

Trying to access your DAZN account in a country where DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. If you've already got an account though, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream Smith vs O’maison anywhere.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

The Smith vs O’maison fight takes place on Saturday, August 6 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, UK.

The event is set to get underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT in the US and Canada, 7pm BSTin the UK and at 7am AEST in Australia and 9am NZST in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Smith vs O’maison ring walk times

Smith vs O’maison time (UK): 10pm BST

Smith vs O’maison time (US and Canada): 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Smith vs O’maison time (Australia): 7am AEST

Smith vs O’maison time (New Zealand): 9am NZST

Dalton Smith vs Sam O’maison: Full card