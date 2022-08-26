How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 live stream anywhere and for free

A bastion of the British festival circuit and one of the biggest and best events of the summer, Reading Festival (along with the sister event Leeds Festival) is just around the corner. With huge global acts on the bill, it's not a weekend to miss. However even if you didn't manage to snag a ticket yourself, there's a super simple way of catching all the biggest and best performances as they happen, and on demand afterwards. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 and stream performances for FREE wherever you are in the world.

Whether you missed out on tickets when they were released or just didn't fancy being up to your armpits in mud come Sunday evening, the BBC has got your back. With live acts and catch-up available, there's no reason to suffer any potential FOMO.

Reading's biggest draw is its absolute mixed bag of headliners, ranging from the inimitable Megan Thee Stallion and wordsmith Dave to Arctic Monkeys and deathcore scenesters turned hard rockers Bring Me the Horizon. Charli XCX and AJ Tracey have also recently been announced.

While Rage Against the Machine's cancellation has no doubt rattled some festivalgoers, replacements The 1975 are still sure to put on a show – although admittedly a rather different one.

Others to look out for are afro-swing sensation Pa Salieu, Danny Brown, DnB all-stars Sigma and Wilkinson, Little Simz, and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.

So, if you're in the mood for a dance around the living room, read on as we explain how to watch Reading and Leeds Festival anywhere in the world – starting with how to watch Reading and Leeds for FREE in the UK.

How to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022 online for FREE

(opens in new tab) The BBC's official TV guide doesn't have any live TV slots booked out for the Reading or Leeds Festivals, but in previous years a wide range of performances have been available on iPlayer (opens in new tab). That means you should be able to live stream your favorite acts as they happen, and we expect them to be available on-demand for around a month afterwards. Plus, it's all free with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) – with a no-quibble 30-day money-back guarantee. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch a Reading and Leeds live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Reading and Leeds Fest 2022 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Reading and Leeds Festival 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the BBC iPlayer stream - head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or app site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Can I watch Reading Festival 2022 in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Reading and Leeds is one of the highlights of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers (opens in new tab) as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

When is Reading and Leeds 2022?

While the festival site will no doubt be a hive of activity from Wednesday, the core line up and televised performances run from Friday, 26 August to Sunday, 28 August.

What's the difference between Reading and Leeds?

Reading Festival is held at Richfield Avenue in central Reading, while Leeds Festival is held Bramham Park near Wetherby.

Both boast the same eclectic line-up, but on different days. So, what's playing on Friday at Reading will be at Leeds on Saturday, Reading's Saturday line up will be on Sunday in Leeds, and Reading's closing performances on Sunday will open the show on Friday at Leeds.

Reading 2022 lineup, days

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 (LEEDS: SATURDAY, AUGUST 27)

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Special Guests: Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

bbno$

The Sherlocks (Reading only)