How to watch Now & Then online: stream the Rosie Perez thriller series where you are

Murder mystery fans have been pretty well served recently, but this new Apple TV Plus exclusive series starring Rosie Perez looks set to break new ground for the genre. Set in two simultaneous periods of time, focusing on the past & present day, all episodes have been shot in both Spanish and English.

Premiere date: Friday, April 1 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST

Co-starring Roma's Marina de Tavira, Maribel Verdú, Narcos' star José María Yazpik and Manolo Cardona, the plot centres around a group of college friends living in Miami whose lives are upended when one of them is found dead.

Two decades later, the remaining five old pals are brought back together by a threat that puts their previously perfect lives at risk.

As their involvement in the death becomes clearer, new crimes and cover-ups take place, along with a few steamy encounters.

Characters speak in a mix of both English and Spanish throughout with subtitles available for either or both, in a series that mixes elements of thriller, romance and drama with generous helpings of early noughties nostalgia.

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now widely available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

Apple's answer to Netflix may have a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – currently around the 100 mark – but what's available is top-quality, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Documentary series Prehistoric Planet is five-episode dinosaur documentary about prehistoric dinosaurs, produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

A bit later in the year is comedy-drama Cha Cha Real Smooth, which bagged the Audience Award at Sundance this year, stars Dakota Johnson and which has its streaming premiere on June 17. Then at some unknown time in 2022, subscribers will finally be able to see Killers of the Flower Moon , Martin Scorsese's 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.