How to watch Luck online: stream the new Apple TV Plus animated movie

Luck is the second film by Skydance for Apple TV Plus as part of their auspicious partnership, and they’ve brought in the big guns for this full-length animation. Former Pixar CCO John Lasseter executive produces, with the film based on a script by Kiel Murray (Cars, Raya and the Last Dragon) and directed by Penny Holmes (Disney's The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning).

Tony-award nominee Eva Noblezada plays Sam, a woman whose life is a long string of unfortunate events until she discovers an enchanted coin belonging to a talking Scottish cat called Bob (voiced by Hollywood funny man Simon Pegg), who accidentally leads her to the magical Land of Luck.

Multi-award winner Whoopi Goldberg stars as The Captain, Jane Fonda (Klute, Grace and Frankie) plays CEO Babe the Dragon, and Lil Ray Howery (Free Guy, Judas and the Black Messiah) is Sam’s flower shop-owning boss. Meanwhile, Toy Story actor John Ratzenberger will voice Rootie, the self-appointed mayor of Bad Luck.

Delivering gorgeous animation and an emotionally anchored story, you’d have to be pretty unlucky to miss Luck. But you don’t have to, because our guide below details how to watch Luck online from anywhere and FREE if you’re a new Apple TV Plus subscriber (opens in new tab).

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast or Apple TV Plus on Roku, in addition to Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – now over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits popular with audiences and critics.

But the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

For example, Five Days at Memorial arrives on August 12 from Academy Award-winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave). It's a gripping limited series about the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the desperate struggles of Memorial Hospital’s stranded staff and patients, starring Vera Farmiga and Scandal’s Cornelius Smith Jr.

On August 19 Bad Sisters debuts, a dark comedy series created by and starring BAFTA-winner Sharon Horgan. Featuring an excellent cast including Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), Claes Bang (The Square), Peaky Blinder's Daryl McCormack, and Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff, the show finds a tight-knit group of sisters under suspicion of the murder after the death of their despicable brother-in-law.

And a new documentary not to miss is Sidney on September 23. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, the movie honors the legend that was Sidney Poitier: the trailblazing actor, filmmaker, and civil rights activist known for his searing performances in films like In the Heat of the Night. Sidney will feature interviews with fellow Hollywood stars such as Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Robert Redford, and Harry Belafonte.