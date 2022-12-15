How to watch Litvinenko online: stream the David Tennant series from anywhere

Starring Emmy-winner David Tennant, Litvinenko is an all-new TV drama which tells the story of the doomed former KGB officer and his deathbed fight for justice. The four-part true crime mini-series sees Tennant play the lead role of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko, who was killed in London in 2006 after being poisoned with the highly toxic radioactive substance polonium-210. Read on as we explain how to watch Litvinenko online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Litvinenko online Release date: Thursday, December 15 (UK) Cast: Margarita Levieva, Mark Bonnar, Neil Maskell, David Tennant Free stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The drama is set to follow the 10-year legal battle by Alexander Litvinenko’s wife, Marina, to prove the guilt of those who killed her husband. Alongside Tennant in the titular role, Russian-American actress Margarita Levieva plays Marina, who becomes the mini series' focal point as the legal case against her husband's assassins unfolds.

Catastrophe star Mark Bonnar meanwhile portrays New Scotland Yard Officer DS Clive Timmons who aided Marina in her quest for justice. It's a flagship drama for new UK streaming service ITVX, with a number of International broadcasters also set to show the drama.

Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Litvinenko online from anywhere.

How to watch Litvinenko online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Litvinenko is exclusive to the rebranded streaming platform ITVX (opens in new tab) in the UK. All six episodes of the series land on the service on Thursday, December 15. Away from your UK home? Watch Litvinenko from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab) ITVX is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass, and Xbox devices. Litvinenko is also expected to air on ITV at a later date, but further details are still under wraps.

How to watch Litvinenko from outside your country

For those of you who are away from home, abroad, when Litvinenko airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream new centenary special online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Litvinenko from anywhere

How to watch Litvinenko in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) All four episodes of Litvinenko will be available to stream on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) from Friday, December 16. AMC Plus (opens in new tab) currently offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). After that, a subscription starts at $6.99 (plus tax) per month. As well as Litvinenko, the service also boasts on demand access to top TV shows such as The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Fear the Walking Dead and Mad Men. AMC Plus (opens in new tab) is available across a wide range of devices including Chromecast, desktop, iOS and Android, Roku, Sky Glass, and Xbox devices. AMC Plus can also be accessed as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to AMC Plus (opens in new tab) from abroad can do so by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Litvinenko in New Zealand for FREE

(opens in new tab) Viewers in New Zealand can watch Litvinenko for FREE via streaming service TVNZ+ (opens in new tab) All four parts of the drama will be available on demand on the service from 1pm on Friday, December 16. TVNZ+ (opens in new tab) is completely free to use for residents in New Zealand and is available on a wide range of devices. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be streaming the action in no time at all.

Can I watch Litvinenko online in Australia?

There's no word yet on when Litvinenko will air in Australia, though we're hoping that we'll find out soon enough.

Can I watch Litvinenko online in Canada?

It's the same situation in the Great White North, where at the time of writing with there being no official word on a release date or TV channel for Litvinenko in Canada.