How to watch Fruits Basket online from anywhere

Fruits Basket is certainly one of the more unique anime concepts out there, offering a plot that is heartfelt, sad and at times... slightly confusing. A must-watch for both new and existing anime fans, you can catch the whole of Fruits Basket with a Funimation free trial.
Air dates: 2019-2021
Total seasons: 3
Creators: Natsuki Takaya
Now three seasons deep, Fruits Basket started back in 2019 and has enjoyed a huge amount of praise. Like other popular anime out there such as Your Name, this won't be the high-stakes action kind of show like One Piece or My Hero Academia but instead a slow watch delving deep into the characters.
The show follows Tohru Honda, a school girl who ends up living in a tent in the woods. Where she has pitched her tent just so happens to be the land of a mysterious clan.
The members of this clan have a secret - when they touch someone of the opposite sex, they turn into an animal of the Chinese zodiac. This curse has a history of fear and isolation but Tohru is looking to break the curse and heal the clan.
Read on to see how to watch Fruits Basket online for free from wherever you are in the world with a Funimation subscription, or the viewing options available on other streaming platforms.
How to watch Fruits Basket online
There are currently three seasons of Fruits Basket available, all of which are available to watch in full over on Funimation.
Funimation houses over 600 of the best anime titles, offering 15,000+ hours of both subbed and English Dubbed content. It can be accessed from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.
The Funimation cost and choice of plans vary depending on the region that you're in. Customers in the US can choose between three plans (Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra) from $5.99 a month.
International markets have the choice of just one plan where they can pay £4.99 / AU$7.95 / NZ$7.95 / €5.99 a month. Annual plans are available, too.
No matter where you are, though, new Funimation subscribers can benefit from a 14-day FREE trial.
While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Fruits Basket online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.
How to watch Fruits Basket from abroad
If you're an existing Funimation subscriber looking to watch Fruits Basket online, you'll likely face an issue when you find yourself out of the country. If you go on holiday where the service isn't available, you will likely get hit with a geo-block restriction.
Luckily, this is very easy to get around. Simply download a VPN and you can watch Fruits Basket as if you were back home. Simply change your IP address to your country of residence and voila, you're ready to crack on with the show.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
Where else can I watch Fruits Basket?
While you can watch the whole of Fruits Basket on Funimation or Crunchyroll, it is also available on some other streaming platforms.
In select regions including Japan, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia and Singapore, you can watch the show over on Netflix. US fans can also catch the whole show through a Hulu subscription.
