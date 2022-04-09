Garcia vs Tagoe live stream: how to watch boxing comeback online from anywhere

He's been touted as a future great, but after an extended break that's rocked both his mind and his body, it's time for Ryan Garcia to deliver a reminder of his talents. The youngster returns to action against former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe, an experienced pro 10 years Garcia's senior. Settle in and get ready for this evening's boxing action, as we explain how to watch a Garcia vs Tagoe live stream on DAZN all over the world (opens in new tab).

Garcia vs Tagoe live stream Date: Saturday, April 9 Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas Event start: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST Garcia vs Tagoe ring walks (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Global live stream: DAZN (from AU$2.99/pm) (opens in new tab) Canada stream: DAZN PPV (opens in new tab)

15 months have passed since The Flash sent Luke Campbell into retirement. It was an absorbing fight that saw both men hit the canvas, but an emphatic left hand to the ribs swung the bout Garcia's way.

The 23-year-old remains unbeaten over 21 fights, 18 of which have been decided by knockout. However, he returns to the ring a different person, having faced mental health challenges and a broken hand over the past year, which led to two fights being canceled, and Garcia being stripped of the WBC interim lightweight belt.

Tagoe has a terrific record himself, with 32 wins and one defeat, the high point being his majority decision victory over Mason Menard in his last fight. But that was nearly a year-and-a-half ago, and The Gameboy from Accra has never mixed it with a fighter of Garcia's caliber.

Will it be back to business for KingRy, or will Tagoe pull off a sensational upset? Read on and find out how to watch a Garcia vs Tagoe live stream from anywhere.

Garcia vs Tagoe live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

How to watch today's boxing in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Garcia vs Tagoe fight is also being shown on DAZN in Canada, too. But subscribers have to pay a PPV fee on top of the price of a subscription in order to tune in. DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year, but you'll have to pay an additional CA$15 to watch Garcia vs Tagoe (opens in new tab). DAZN is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League, Champions League and Europa League soccer, the NFL, Premier League Darts, major snooker tournaments, and so much more! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Coverage of the main card starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with Garcia and Tagoe expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the traditional pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

How to live stream Garcia vs Tagoe from abroad

Trying to access your DAZN account in a country where DAZN isn't available? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. If you've already got an account though, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

Use a VPN to live stream Garcia vs Tagoe anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

The Garcia vs Tagoe fight takes place on Saturday, April 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, which is 2am BST in the UK, 11am AEST in Australia, and 1pm NZST in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Garcia vs Tagoe ring walk times

Garcia vs Tagoe time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Garcia vs Tagoe time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, April 10)

Garcia vs Tagoe time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, April 10)

Garcia vs Tagoe time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, April 10)

Garcia vs Tagoe full card