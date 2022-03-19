France vs England live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

On course for their first Six Nations title since 2010, and a Grand Slam to boot, but with their arch-rivals in town and everything on the line, can France deliver? The entire tournament hinges on this, so read on as our guide explains how to watch a France vs England live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

France vs England free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE)

Les Bleus have worn the mantle of favourites with distinction, though things got a little hairy in Cardiff last week. Fabien Galthié's men prevailed to the tune of 13-9 but it was a close-run thing. The mark of champions, or of a team feeling the heat?

France beat England 12-10 in their last Grand Slam decider 12 years ago, but Eddie Jones' men have had the measure of them in recent years, and the script is ripe for yet another tragicomic ending.

Though they were beaten by Ireland last weekend, England and Maro Itoje in particular delivered a rousing performance. They've got nothing to lose, while their opponents have the weight of the world on their shoulders.

It's the Six Nations decider, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a France vs England live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch France vs England: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

France vs England is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. You can also live stream France vs England on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch France vs England from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream France vs England below, but you might run into a problem if you're currently abroad. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream France vs England from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch France vs England: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

France vs England is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. You can also live stream France vs England on RTÉ Player, which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a France vs England Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch France vs England on Stan Sport, with kick-off set for 7am AEDT on Sunday morning - but this being the finale, it'll be well worth waking up early for. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream France vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the France vs England game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada