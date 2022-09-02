Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A online from anywhere

No fixture raises Fiorentina fans' ire quite like Juventus, who have a nasty habit of pinching their best players and winning titles with them. It's fitting, therefore, that three points at Stadio Artemio Franchi would catapult Juve to the top of the league, and that their main goal threats, Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado, were once favorite sons of the Curva Fiesole. Read on to find out how to get a Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream and watch Serie A online from anywhere.

Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream: FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab)

When the Viola scored three in a thrilling opening day victory over Cremonese, few would have envisaged the goal drought that would follow. They've failed to find the back of the net in three straight fixtures, though they kept clean sheets in two of them, including one against high-flying Napoli.

Despite the dry spell, Luka Jovic looks a real presence in the box, while Riccardo Sottil has been dangerous cutting in from the left flank. Max Allegri's side returned to winning ways against Spezia in midweek, and Fiorentina might want to avoid giving away cheap fouls around the edge of the area, the part of the pitch now commonly referred to as Vlahovic territory.

The former Viola man has thumped home two free-kicks and leads the Serie A charts with four goals in four games. However, there are causes for concern at the opposite end of the pitch. Wojciech Szczęsny has joined Leonardo Bonucci in the physio room, and Juve look much less solid at the back for it. Follow our guide to get a Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream and watch Serie A online from anywhere.

Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A soccer in the US

(opens in new tab) Fiorentina vs Juventus kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT bright and early on Saturday morning, and US broadcast rights for Serie A and the Coppa Italia are once again with Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the 2022/23 season. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE seven-day trial for new customers, meaning you can watch this game for nothing. However, if you sign up before Monday, September 5 with the code ITALY, you can get a 30-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab). You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside Serie A, the platform also has live broadcast rights for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well as a host of other sports and TV shows. While Paramount Plus would be our top recommendation, Fiorentina vs Juventus is also being shown on CBS Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is available on a streaming-only basis via fuboTV (opens in new tab) from $69.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Fiorentina vs Juventus from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Fiorentina vs Juventus in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' or 'Australia'

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus if you're from the US or Kayo Sports if you're from Australia.

Can I watch a Fiorentina vs Juventus Serie A live stream in the UK?

Fiorentina vs Juventus is a Saturday 2pm kick-off, which means you can't watch this game live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Paramount Plus or Kayo Sports. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Fiorentina vs Juventus live stream: how to watch Serie A soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Fiorentina vs Juventus on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is the home of Serie A soccer this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to EPL soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to live stream Fiorentina vs Juventus for FREE in Australia: watch Serie A online

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show Serie A football in Australia, but brace yourself for a late one, with Fiorentina vs Juventus set to kick-off at 11pm AEST on Saturday night. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its package - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium (opens in new tab) represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support, which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.