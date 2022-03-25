E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling online from anywhere

Today's E3 Saxo Bank Classic looks set to once again provide an indicator of which riders will be in contention for the season's big honours. One of five Flemish classics, the one-day race is a succession of familiar hills, coupled with its dreaded cobbles and, at times, treacherous narrow roads that make it the perfect prep for April's De Ronde. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream and watch UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are right now.

Covering 203 kilometres, the E3 Classic is commonly regarded as a dry-run for April's Tour of Flanders. The event starts and finishes in the municipality of Harelbeke with a course that is dominated by the demanding hilly region of the Flemish Ardennes.

Last year's E3 was won by Deceuninck–Quick-Step Kasper Asgreen, ahead of an elite chasing group, led home by his teammate Florian Sénéchal ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix). Despite a recent run-in with Covid, the Danish rider is expected to be in contention once again for this year's 64th edition of the race.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch a FREE E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream online

The great news is that you can watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream for FREE.

Anyone in Belgium can watch for nothing on free-to-air broadcaster Sporza.

If you're a resident of Belgium and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream from anywhere

2022 E3 Saxo Bank Classic live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

While Eurosport have provided coverage of the race in the past, that sadly isn't the case this year. All is not lost however as UK sports fans can watch all the action in Belgium unfold live via dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+ Race Pass. The service costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The race begins at 11.15am GMT on Friday morning. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can also live stream the E3 Saxo Bank Classic with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. The start time Stateside is at a somewhat inconvenient 7.15am EDT / 4.15am PDT for those who want to watch the action unfold live. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the E3 Saxo Bank Classic Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. The race begins at 10.15pm AEDT on Friday evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2022 E3 Saxo Bank Classic: live stream cycling in Canada