Cowboys vs Broncos live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online from anywhere

Despite missing out on the playoffs for a sixth straight season, the Broncos are now being hyped up as genuine Super Bowl material. They finally have a Grade A QB in Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett's arrival means Vic Fangio's miserable tenure is over, and they've just been bought by Rob Walton, who has by far and away the deepest pockets the NFL has ever seen. So it's fitting that the new era begins against the Cowboys, who for so long have failed to capitalize on Jerry Jones' riches. Read on as we explain how to get a Cowboys vs Broncos live stream and watch the NFL preseason game online from anywhere - including FREE coverage in some places.

At the time of writing it isn't clear how many snaps Wilson will take, but with tickets for this encounter being priced higher than any other preseason game bar last week's Hall of Fame clash, Hackett surely has to play the main man if he wants to get the Broncos faithful on side nice and early.

The Cowboys won the NFC East for the first time since 2019, but fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs, and goodness did they fall. For the past seven months, fans of America's Team will have had nightmares about the calamitous final few seconds of their last campaign, which ended with Dak Prescott failing to spike the ball in time for what should have been a game-snatching final play.

While preseason games bear little significance in the grand scheme of thing, this clash seems to have more riding on it than most, with Mike McCarthy on the brink, and the Broncos about to embark upon what could turn out to be a very successful journey.

Follow our guide for how to watch the Cowboys vs Broncos online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch the NFL preseason game for FREE.

(opens in new tab) Stream Cowboys vs Broncos with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month with $10 off now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games . Its Blue package includes NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets. It usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you'll save $10 on your first month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

Cowboys vs Broncos FREE live stream: how to watch NFL preseason online in the UK

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos for FREE on the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) in the UK, but brace yourself for a seriously late one, with kick-off set for 2am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream Cowboys vs Broncos as if you were at home.

How to watch Cowboys vs Broncos from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Cowboys vs Broncos from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Cowboys vs Broncos live stream: how to watch NFL preseason in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Cowboys vs Broncos on NFL Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday evening. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Cowboys vs Broncos directly through the NFL Network website (opens in new tab). How to watch Cowboys vs Broncos without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month with $10 off (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Cowboys vs Broncos: live stream NFL preseason in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Cowboys vs Broncos game kicks off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday evening, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

