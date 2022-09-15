Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere – price, date, full card, fighter records

For years it's seemed like the Canelo vs GGG trilogy was never going to materialize, but at long last Gennady Golovkin has his shot at redemption. The Kazakhstani great has had four years to stew over the controversial defeat that had looked to so many like a Golovkin victory - or, failing that, a draw - but at the age of 40, does he still have the physical tools to go blow-for-blow with Saul Alvarez? Their previous two fights have gone down in boxing legend, so read on as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream online from anywhere.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream Date: Saturday, September 17 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Event start: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Canelo vs GGG 3 ring walks (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Free live stream: Azteca 7 in Mexico (opens in new tab) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Global streams: DAZN PPV (opens in new tab) (US, CA, UK, AU, NZ) | DAZN subscription (opens in new tab) (RoW)

GGG was 35, three years older than Canelo is now, when the pound-for-pound boxing titans first locked horns on September 2017. It was a ferocious contest that saw Golovkin land 218 punches to Canelo's 169, but the judges were split and the fight was deemed a draw. Most onloookers were able to accept that outcome as a fair one, but plenty of eyebrows were raised at judge Adalaide Byrd's 118–110 scorecard, which scored heavily in favor of Canelo.

The rematch was scheduled for May 2018, but had to be pushed back when Canelo tested positive for clenbuterol, a banned substance that can help with breathing and enhance work rate. The duo eventually met again in September, after Canelo had served his suspension, and they fought out an even more closely contested classic, which GGG again seemed to have edged.

He landed 234 punches to Canelo's 202, though the Mexican landed 143 power punches to the Kazakh's 116. Two of the judges scored 115–113 in favor of Canelo, who walked away with Golovkin's WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles, and The Ring middleweight title that he'd been stripped of.

It left a sour taste in the mouth of not just Golovkin and his fans but a great deal of neutrals too, and after four years of ill feeling, we've finally got another big drama show. The Mexican has laid his IBF, WBA (super), WBC and WBO super middleweight belts on the line. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from anywhere.

Canelo vs GGG 3 takes place on Saturday, September 17, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The event is set to get underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, while it's a 1am BST start for fans based in the UK. For Aussies the action gets underway at 10am AEST on Sunday morning, and Kiwis are looking at a 12pm NZST start.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Canelo vs GGG 3 ring walk times

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, September 18)

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, September 18)

Canelo vs GGG 3 time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, September 18)

Canelo vs GGG 3 press conference

The Canelo vs GGG 3 press conference takes place today, Thursday September 15 at 3.30pm ET. Live coverage is available on DAZN (opens in new tab) and social media outlets too.

Canelo vs GGG 3 weigh-in

The Canelo vs GGG 3 weigh-in is set for Friday, September 16 at 3.30pm ET. You can tune in and watch live on DAZN (opens in new tab) and on social media.

Canelo vs GGG 3 full card

Saul Alvarez (c) vs Gennady Golovkin – WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Super Middleweight titles

Jesse Rodriguez (c) vs Israel Gonzalez – WBC Junior Bantamweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado – Super Middleweight

Austin Williams vs Kieron Conway – Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo– Super Middleweight

Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza – Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina – Junior Welterweight

Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley – Bantamweight

Who is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

Saúl Álvarez Barragán is a Mexican boxer who's better known by his nickname "Canelo", meaning cinnamon - a reference to his red hair.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Guadalajara, is widely considered to be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, and has been for the best part of a decade.

He's won world titles across four weight divisions: light middleweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and super middleweight. He also stands alone as the only boxer to become undisputed champion at super middleweight.

There have been setbacks along the way, including an ill-fated return to light heavyweight against undefeated WBA (Super) champion Dmitry Bivol in May of this year, and a humbling defeat to the then WBA (Super) light middleweight champion, WBC and Ring magazine welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

However, in the grand scheme of things those episodes have probably enhanced his reputation as a boxer who doesn't duck the biggest challenges, though Gennady Golovkin might disagree.

Canelo record

Canelo has won 56 of his 61 professional fights, 39 by knockout. He's lost twice and drawn twice.

His only defeats came against Floyd Mayweather (for Mayweather's WBA (Super) light middleweight title and Canelo's WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles) in September 2013 and against Dmitry Bivol (for Bivol's WBA (Super) light heavyweight title) in May 2022.

His draws came against Jorge Juarez in June 2006, and against Gennady Golovkin (for Golovkin's WBA (Super), WBC, and IBF middleweight titles and Canelo's The Ring middleweight title) in September 2017.

Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are just some of the stars that have fallen to Canelo.

Who is Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin?

Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin is a Kazakhstani boxer who's considered to be one of the world's best pound-for-pound boxers and one of the hardest-hitting middleweights of all time.

The 40-year-old, who was born in Karaganda, is known by his nicknames "GGG" and "Triple G".

He's the current unified middleweight world champion, having held the IBF and IBO titles since October 2019 and the WBA (Super) title since April of this year. He was also the unified WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight champion from 2014 to 2018, when he was dethroned by Canelo.

GGG record

GGG has won 42 of his 44 professional fights, 37 by knockout. He's lost once and drawn once, both against Canelo.

The split decision draw with Canelo (for Canelo's The Ring middleweight title and GGG's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles) in September 2017 was highly contentious. GGG was widely considered to have edged an evenly contested fight, but judge Adalaide Byrd scored heavily in favor of Canelo.

The defeat to Canelo (for the vacant The Ring middleweight title and GGG's WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles) in September 2018 was also controversial. Canelo won via a majority decision, though media outlets and the wider public saw the fight differently, with many believing that it should either have been another draw or a victory for GGG.

Some of the big-name boxers that GGG has defeated include Ryōta Murata, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Kell Brook, though his list of victims would almost certainly be much longer and starrier if he hadn't been avoided like the plague during his peak years.

What happened last time?

Canelo and GGG last fought in September 2018. The bout went the distance and ended with an embrace between the fighters, who were both bleeding from cuts above their eyes.

To the shock of many viewers, judges Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld both scored 115–113 in favor of Canelo, while judge Glenn Feldman scored it as a 114–114 draw.

Free Canelo vs GGG 3 live streams

For such a big-ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Canelo vs Golovkin 3.

But we've scoured TV listings around the world and have found that Azteca 7 in Canelo's native Mexico will have free-to-air coverage (opens in new tab). That means if you're in a Mexico, you can also watch online via the network's website.

Mexicans away from home can use VPN to unblock the Canelo vs GGG 3 free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Canelo vs GGG 3 from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Canelo vs GGG 3 from anywhere

Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream on DAZN worldwide