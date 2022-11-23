Bills vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving football from anywhere

With a short week for both teams, the Bills and Lions get Thanksgiving Day football underway Thursday at Ford Field, which might just be feeling like home for Buffalo after they snapped their two-game losing streak there this past weekend (thanks to some hefty snowstorms in Buffalo). Detroit, however, is one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, and after besting the Giants last week, hopes are high for a happy Thanksgiving in the Motor City. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bills vs Lions live stream online from anywhere.

Dan Campbell's squad has turned their season around with three wins in a row, but they're not quite in the playoff picture yet. If they keep this momentum up, that could change quickly, however. Jamaal Williams was unstoppable during their 31–18 victory over the Giants last weekend, with Detroit's running back stealing the show with three touchdowns.

However, it was far from a one-man show. Jared Goff was well-looked after throughout, and the Lions' defense changed the entire course of the game with a pair of interceptions. Josh Allen wasn't exactly electric during the Bills' 31–23 victory over the Browns on Sunday, though, but for the first time in more than a month he got through a game without turning the ball over.

His confidence has taken such a battering lately that that represents a step in the right direction, and it'll be interesting to see if Sean McDermott sets Allen loose or hands the keys to the Bills offense over to running back James Cook again.

This should be a cracking start to the Thanksgiving festivities, so follow our guide on how to watch a Bills vs Lions live stream wherever you are.

Bills vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Bills vs Lions game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Thursday. How to watch Bills vs Lions without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Bills vs Lions and at least another game or two for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bills vs Lions from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday, or you're away on business, and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address, so you appear to be in an entirely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bills vs Lions from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces, and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know, and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Bills vs Lions: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Lions kicks off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Thursday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live-streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Bills vs Lions is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Bills vs Lions on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Bills vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Lions game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 5.30pm GMT on Thursday afternoon. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £49.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

