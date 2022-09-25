Berlin Marathon live stream: how to watch Kipchoge attempt another world record

It’s back to the famously fast streets of the German capital for the 2022 Berlin Marathon. World champion and race favorite Eliud Kipchoge will be intent on breaking the world record he himself set on the same track in 2018 – last year he fell just two seconds short – as well as picking up his fourth race title there. He'll no doubt face tough competition from Guye Adola, defending champion in Berlin and the second fastest on the start list. Here's how to watch a Berlin Marathon live stream to see if he can do it.

Berlin Marathon 2022 live stream Date: Sunday, September 25 Start time: 9.00am CET / 3.00am ET / 12.00am PT / 8.00am BST / 5.00pm AEST Venue: Berlin, Germany Live stream: RBB (opens in new tab) / Das Erste (opens in new tab) for FREE (GER) | Peacock TV (US) | FloTrack (opens in new tab) (Global) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

A world-class women’s field is also confirmed for the event, with the U.S. runners Sara Hall and national record holder Keira d’Amato among the favorites to cross the line first in 2022.

It won’t just be the professionals out there: the flat terrain of the BRW Berlin Marathon, which runs through former East and West Berlin, makes it ideal for all levels, and the organizers are expecting over 45,000 runners from around 150 nations.

Don't miss a second of the 48th edition of the endurance event and find out how to watch the Berlin Marathon 2022 online and live stream from anywhere with our guide.

How to watch a FREE Berlin Marathon 2022 live stream

(opens in new tab) This year's marathon action from the German capital will be covered live by the home country's public broadcaster ARD. You simply need to tune into RBB or Das Erste when the coverage starts at 9am and 9.05am CEST respectively on Sunday, September 25 to watch the Berlin Marathon 2022 FREE. If you're looking to stream online, the RBB website (opens in new tab) is the place to be. Not only will you be able to watch live coverage but there's an interactive map of the route too. Or you can find the marathon live stream on the RBB Facebook page as well. The Das Erste website (opens in new tab) also gives you the option to watch live coverage online but this program is shorter than the RBB one, finishing at 12pm compared to 2pm finish of the other ARD channel. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Both RBB and ARD have apps, which will give you access to the live stream on your device. The rbb24 app and the ARD Mediathek app are available on iOS and Android devices, just search for them on the App Store or Google Play Store.

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2022 from outside your country

If you're going to be abroad on Sunday when the runners of the Berlin Marathon hit the streets, you might struggle to access your usual streaming service. But don't worry, the solution is super simple.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to trick your device into thinking it's somewhere else in the world. By changing your IP address using the VPN software, you'll be able to access your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Berlin marathon 2022 from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Berlin marathon

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. Germany for rbb24

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so for German nationals, head to the rbb24 website (opens in new tab)

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2022 online in US

(opens in new tab) NBC is covering the Berlin Marathon in the US, so if you've got a cable subscription switch over to the NBC Sports Network at 3am ET / 12am PT on September 26 to watch live. If you're looking to watch without cable, or that early start isn't for you, Peacock is a great option (opens in new tab). The NBC-owned OTT streaming service will let you watch the action from the streets of Berlin live when the coverage starts in the early hours, or on-demand at a more reasonable time. To watch online sign up for Peacock Premium (opens in new tab), which costs $4.99 a month. With this subscription you'll get access to everything Peacock has to offer, including movies, TV series and live sport. Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is another streaming service that will give you access to the NBC Sport coverage. Sign up for Sling Blue (opens in new tab) for halfprice for the first month to watch Berlin marathon 2021 coverage on your Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox, iOS or Android device. If you're not going to be in the US when the marathon starts, remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your usual streaming service and watch the race from abroad.

