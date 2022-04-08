Australian Grand Prix 2022 live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

F1 is back Down Under in the first jaunt to Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit in three years. Can Mercedes rectify their woes, or will we see yet more Verstappen and Leclerc domination? All you need to do is read on for our full guide on how to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere – with Aussies being able to watch for FREE. Away from home? Watch an Australian Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere.

This weekend in Melbourne, Mercedes will be debuting a self-confessed 'sticking-plaster' fix for their fatally porpoising vehicle – a lower-downforce wing which should allow them to run the car at a more sensible ride height. For the sake of good racing, we hope this pays off.

If not, it looks like we could see Ferrari and Red Bull run away with another GP. Verstappen and Leclerc are already vying for the championship, holding a top spot each from the first two races – and received wisdom indicates a similar battle in Oz.

Albert Park Circuit has seen a number of changes since our last visit, and spectators around the world will be hoping that these may have addressed the common complaints that the track is isn't wholly conducive to overtaking or exciting driving. Only the GP will tell, but we hope so.

With Lights Out at 3pm local time, F1 fans in Europe are in for an early morning – or a very late night – but, for those dedicated enough to tune in, this could be a crucial weekend in deciding the frontrunner of the season. Here's how to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch for FREE.

Australian Grand Prix schedule

Practice 1 : 4am BST/ 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 1pm AEDT / 3pm NZDT

: 4am BST/ 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 1pm AEDT / 3pm NZDT Practice 2 : 7am BST/ 2am ET / 11pm PT / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT

: 7am BST/ 2am ET / 11pm PT / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT Practice 3 : 4am BST/ 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 1pm AEDT / 3pm NZDT

: 4am BST/ 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 1pm AEDT / 3pm NZDT Qualifying : 7am BST/ 2am ET / 11pm PT / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT

: 7am BST/ 2am ET / 11pm PT / 4pm AEDT / 6pm NZDT Australian GP: 6am BST / 1am ET / 10pm PT / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT

Watch an Australian Grand Prix free live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Unusually, there's are not one but two totally free English-language Australian Grand Prix free live streams available this weekend, courtesy of Australia's very own Channel 9 (opens in new tab) and Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). If you're an Australian away from home you can use a VPN to access these F1 free live streams from wherever you are.

A VPN is a nifty bit of software that lets obscures your true IP address while browsing, so that you can appear to be accessing you usual coverage as if you were back home in Australia. It's a completely legal, affordable, super easy to use and works for all manner of sports and streaming services. We rate ExpressVPN as the best one. Here's how it works and how to use it.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS devices. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Head to the ExpressVPN website to sign up risk free (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN (paid service) (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. 'Australia' for 9Now or Kayo Sports

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's free live stream - in this case, head to 9Now (opens in new tab) or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Australian Grand Prix live stream: watch on F1 TV

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV (opens in new tab) – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website (opens in new tab). Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Australian Grand Prix on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) – in 4K HDR, no less! For Brits, though, it'll be a weekend of late nights and early mornings... Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels, but on a less restrictive contract. Coverage of the Australian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 3.30am GMT on Friday for Practice 1, then 6.45am for Practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 3.45am for Practice 3, and Qualifying starts at 6am. On Sunday, the Australian Grand Prix itself starts at 5.55am, for lights out at 6am. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above.

Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season, and it's showing the Australian Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Stream F1 live without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month, but right now you can save a tasty $10 on your first month – dropping the price to just $25 (opens in new tab). Alternatively, fuboTV (opens in new tab) is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial (opens in new tab) a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch an Australia Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN (opens in new tab) and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2022 Australian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

(opens in new tab) As well as the official F1 TV service (opens in new tab) (as described above), you can watch the Australia GP and all other 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get an Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie F1 fans are in luck this weekend, with a thoroughly sensible Lights Out at 3pm AEST. Certainly makes a change from those early morning races... The good news keeps on coming, too, as free-to-air Channel 9 (opens in new tab) is broadcasting the Australian GP for FREE. For true F1 obsessives, paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2022 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service which will also be showing the Australian Grand Prix for FREE this year. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to get an F1 Australian GP live stream in New Zealand