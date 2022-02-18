Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

They were kids when the mutual hatred started, and more than half a lifetime later, Amir Khan (34-5) and Kell Brook (39-3) finally have a chance to settle their differences in the ring. It's a fight that's been nearly two decades in the making, so read on as we explain how to watch a Khan vs Brook live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

The bitterness has been fermenting for 18 years, ever since a fiercely contested sparring match in 2004. Khan wiped the floor with Brook, according to Khan, while Brook insists that he gave Khan a hiding. Brook turned pro months later, while Khan went to the Olympics and won silver.

Khan peaked early, unifying the light-welterweight division in 2011, but developed a reputation for having a glass jaw. Former welterweight world champion Brook also fell short on the very biggest stage.

Brook has always been the weightier fighter and the more powerful puncher but if Khan's hands are still lightning quick he could exploit Brook's sometimes lax defence. It's time for long-standing scores to be settled, so follow our guide below to watch a Khan vs Brook live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Khan vs Brook online in the US

ESPN Plus is the place to watch Khan vs Brook in the US. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Saturday afternoon, though the event itself starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year.

How to watch Khan vs Brook: live stream boxing for FREE in Australia

Boxing fans Down Under can watch Khan vs Brook on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. The event starts at 5am AEDT on Sunday morning, but Khan and Brook are expected to make their ring walks at around 9am. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Khan vs Brook from outside your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Khan vs Brook anywhere

How to watch Khan vs Brook: live stream boxing in the UK

You can buy the Khan vs Brook fight for £19.95 exclusively via Sky Sports Box Office. You can watch Khan vs Brook either via your Sky account, or on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. The exact start time will depend on how the undercard progresses through the evening, but we'd expect Khan and Brook to make their ring walks at around 10pm GMT. However, the event gets underway at 6pm.

Can you watch Khan vs Brook in Canada?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Khan vs Brook in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Who is Amir Khan?

Bolton bruiser Amir "King" Khan shot to fame at the 2004 Athens Olympics, as he fought his way to a silver medal aged 17.

The former unified light-welterweight world champion held the WBA belt from 2009 to 2012, and the IBF belt for part of 2011. He lost both to Lamont Peterson in 2011, but only the former was reinstated when Peterson failed a drugs test.

Khan has also challenged for the WBC and The Ring light-welterweight titles, the WBC and The Ring middleweight titles, and the WBO welterweight title, but fell short on each occasion, to Danny García, Canelo, and Terence Crawford respectively.

Now aged 35, more than two and a half years have passed since his last fight, and there have been rumours that he could hang up the gloves after facing Kell Brook.

Who is Kell Brook?

Sheffield slugger Kell "Special K" Brook is the same age as Khan, but was embarking on a professional career away from the limelight as his opponent was becoming a global star.

His first notable fight came four years later, but it wasn't until 2014 that he won his first major belt, the IBF welterweight title, which he held until 2017. Errol Spence Jr. brought his reign to an end at Bramall Lane, home of his beloved Sheffield United.

Brook has also challenged for the WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles and the WBO welterweight title, but lost on both occasions, to Gennady Golovkin and Terence Crawford.

The defeat to Crawford just over a year ago was his most recent fight and, aged 35, there's talk that Brook also has imminent retirement plans.

The Khan vs Brook fight takes place on Saturday, February 20 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Khan vs Brook ring walk times

Khan vs Brook time (US and Canada): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 4pm CT

Khan vs Brook time (UK): 10pm GMT

Khan vs Brook time (Australia): 9am AEDT

Khan vs Brook: full card