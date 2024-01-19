Tineco Pure One Station review: a little pricey, but worth the money

Consider the Tineco Pure One Station if you're after an excellent cordless vacuum that offers superb value for your money. Its self-empty station doesn’t just empty its dust bin; it also cleans the rest of the vacuum, minimizing your maintenance work. And the whole package comes with a slew of extra features that you won’t find elsewhere. Back to the basics, it delivers great suction, a long battery life, and fantastic maneuverability. Plus, it looks darn good.

Tineco Pure One Station: Two-minute review

It’s not difficult to instantly be drawn to the Tineco Pure One Station, given its unique navy blue and black colorway, and its elegant rounded aesthetic. At first glance, it looks like a premium cordless vacuum cleaner that will sit nicely in your living room, if you don’t have a cupboard or cabinet in which to store it.

You’ll love it even more, however, once you start cleaning your floors (and furniture) with it. Admittedly, there are a couple of niggles – specifically, the way the bottom of its power brush feels a little harsh on hardwood floors, and the fact that human and pet hair does sometimes become stuck on the dustbin door after self-emptying – but based on its overall performance and design, I'd say that this is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners I’ve had the pleasure of using.

Tineco may be a lesser-known brand in the home appliance space, but it’s already proven that its products are just as capable, if not better, than its rivals from big-name brands. Testing it alongside the new LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty (A931KWM), for example, I found the Tineco Pure One Station to offer better battery life, a bigger dust canister that gives you up to 60 days of dust storage, and a more lightweight design. And while it's admittedly $200 pricier than the LG model, it also comes with extra features that you won’t find on the LG, making it a better value for your money.

If you’re looking to invest in the best vacuum cleaner , the Tineco Pure One Station is certainly a strong contender, especially if your budget will stretch, you're looking for convenience, and are tired of being tethered to an outlet.

Tineco Pure One Station: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $799.99 (about £630, AU$1,200)

$799.99 (about £630, AU$1,200) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US only at the time of writing

If you’re looking purely from the perspective of price point, the Tineco Pure One Station may appear an expensive investment, even for a cordless vacuum. At $799.99 (about £630, AU$1,200), it’s hundreds of dollars more than other self-emptying cordless vacuum cleaners out there. My own Shark WANDVAC System costs less than half that price and the LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty (A931KWM) I’m currently testing is about $200 less.

From a value standpoint, however, I'd say that the Tineco Pure One Station’s higher price tag is more justified, since it offers some features missing in cheaper self-emptying cordless vacuum cleaners, including the ability to clean the brush, tube, and filter every time it self-empties; the massive 3-liter dust canister, plus its voice prompts. Although, I do also feel that a greater number of attachments should have been included in the box.

Sadly for UK and Australian consumers, the Tineco Pure One Station is only available in the US at the time of writing.

Value: 4 / 5

Tineco Pure One Station: Specs

The Tineco Pure One Station comes with a robot vacuum and base station.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The specs of our Tineco Pure One Station review unit Watt: Not specified Suction power: Not specified Speeds: 2 Bin volume: 0.3L (unit), 3L (base station) Battery life: Up to 60 mins Filtration: 5-stage HEPA filtration system Noise volume: 70dB on average Tools: Mini power brush, ZeroTangle power brush, 2-in-1 crevice dusting brush, cleaning tools Weight: 5.3lbs (vacuum with floor brush)

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Tineco Pure One Station: Design and features

Elegant, rounded design

Lightweight with great maneuverability

Trigger placement could be better, power brush bottom harsh on hard floors

One of the many things I love about Tineco’s products is their design. While many of its cordless vacuums are reminiscent of Dyson models – a look that many cordless vacuums are adopting these days – Tineco adds elegance to its designs by giving products rounded edges and corners, and that’s very apparent on the Tineco Pure One Station.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

From its base station to the actual vacuum unit, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any sharp edges on the Pure One Station, and those smooth lines give this model a more elevated look. Tineco, which has in the past opted for the white-and-black aesthetic, opts for a soft matte navy blue-and-black finish here, setting it apart from the rest of the crowd.

It’s also clear that Tineco didn’t cut corners when it comes to build quality. The Pure One Station is a well-constructed product that feels premium and robust, and is surprisingly lightweight for a vacuum that comes with so many features. I’ve recently moved apartments, and I had no issues picking up the whole unit – the vacuum, the base station, and all the attachments – and carrying it from one apartment to another (in the same building) without assistance.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

It does take up space, however. It’s not that the Pure One Station is bulky; more that it's fairly tall and has a docking base with a large footprint. As such, I was a bit limited on where to store it in my new apartment.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

There are a lot of design features here that I'd miss if I were to swap it out for another cordless vacuum. For example, both the vacuum and the base station include helpful LED displays to alert you of any errors, show info such as battery level and the amount of dust it’s detecting during cleaning (called the Dust Monitoring Loop, where the lights turn from blue to pink to magenta based on the level of dust), and as well as providing info on some settings. The LED display on the base station also includes a touch self-cleaning button, so you can manually activate self-cleaning mode.

It’s helpful, too, that the vacuum itself isn't only lightweight but also very maneuverable. I had no issues gliding it around my maximalist apartment or any problems reaching under my furniture, thanks to the fact that its power brush attachment can lay flat without lifting. I also appreciate that the brush is on the slim side – it means that I can go further under my low-clearance couch.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Unlike the Tineco Pure One S11, whose trigger has to be continuously depressed to keep the motor running (or you have flick the trigger lock, which is even more inconvenient), the Pure One Station’s trigger only needs to be pressed once to start the motor (and again to stop it), making it less of a hassle. However, there are two design details that had me miffed: first, you have to press the trigger twice to get the vacuum going when you’ve just taken it out of its base; and second, the trigger is located in a spot where you could accidentally press it. To avoid the latter during a cleaning session, you'd have to first move your fingers back behind the safety tab before you start cleaning.

I also wish that Tineco put the Auto/Max mode button closer to the handle. Its current placement means that you’ll need your other hand to press it, which can be annoying when you’re picking stuff up off the floor but also need to switch to Max mode. Another thing I'd change here is the floor brush itself. It’s a good brush, but it's devoid of any pads at the bottom and each of its wheels only has about a quarter-of-an-inch of rubber around them. That means pushing it across your hardwood flooring feels harsher and annoyingly loud – although, to be fair, it hasn’t scratched or damaged my floor in any way.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Don’t get me wrong; this is a beautifully and thoughtfully designed vacuum, and none of the niggles I just mentioned are deal breakers. But they're worth a mention if you’re someone who's easily annoyed by manufacturer's design decisions.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The dust bin on the vacuum itself has a capacity of only 0.3 liters, but this isn't an issue because, as soon as you put the vacuum back on its base, it will automatically empty the dirst it's collected into the base. And the base’s dust canister is massive, big enough to last up to 60 days before it needs emptying. In my entire month of testing, I’ve managed to fill up this second unit only half-way – and that’s with a 6-inch pot full of soil, which I had to clear up after my cat knocked the pot off a shelf.

Design: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Tineco Pure One Station: Performance

Great suction that can tackle small and large particles

Self-emptying process also cleans brush, tube and filter

Hair sometimes gets stuck on the dust bin door after self-emptying

Despite how the Tineco Pure One Station feels as you’re gliding across your hardwood floor, you can be assured of its performance. It presents impressive suction power that allows it to pick up particles large and small, from the tiniest bits of litter that my cats drag across my living room, to the heavier bits of dry food that often end up on my kitchen floor when they’re eating.

It also does an amazing job of sucking up all the dust and hair; in a city such as Los Angeles, where dust can gather not even 24 hours after your last vacuum, the Pure One Station is a helpful and efficient tool, especially since it usually takes me just one run to get a section clean. For that reason, I’ve come to rely on this (and its additional attachments) to “dust” my appliances and furniture (the mini power brush is handy for cleaning my couch and my bed).

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

As per usual, Tineco’s iLoop Smart Dust Sensor does a fantastic job of sensing and automatically adjusting suction power to Max mode when there’s more dirt and dust to be sucked.

The Pure One Station has a FurFree version that comes with a FurFree Kit that you can use to brush your pet to minimize the spread of pet hair and dander around your home. Unfortunately, mine isn’t that – I would have loved to test it on my shed-happy kitties, although I'm not sure how they’d react to me “vacuuming” their bodies. They already run for the hills the moment I take the vacuum off its base.

The vacuum is quiet in operation, registering an average of 67dB on Auto mode and around 70dB on Max mode on the decibel meter I was using. However, it isn't just the motor and suction that should be taken into account; unfortunately, the floor power brush tool, due to its lack of appropriate padding on the bottom, is also annoyingly loud as it rubs against hard flooring.

Thanks to its great maneuverability, the Pure One Station has proven to be adept at accessing crevices, rounding tight corners and ducking under furniture. However, it isn't the best vacuum cleaners I’ve encountered for sucking up those hard-to-reach small particles in those tight corners. For such areas, I've had to turn the vacuum so that the head is directly facing the dirt, which usually – although not always – does the trick.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The Tineco Pure One Station's base station is just as impressive; but it isn't perfect. Sometimes, after a self-cleaning process, I've found a clump of hair and dust hanging off the door of the dust bin. This doesn’t happen often – in fact, during my month-long test, where I used the vacuum almost every day, it happened three times. Nevertheless, it’s worth a mention.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

However, this doesn’t take away from the fact that the Pure One Station has a pretty impressive self-cleaning process. I shed hair as much as my cats do, and I deal with a lot of dust in LA, but even after having used the vacuum for a month, the power brush is still blissfully free of tangled hair, and the filter is still devoid of dust.

This is because the base station doesn’t just empty the vacuum’s dust bin. During its self-emptying process, it also thoroughly cleans the filter, the power brush, and the tube, doing the maintenance work for you. And it’s extremely effective – not to mention, a major selling point for this product. If you hate the idea of having to clean your vacuum cleaner , honestly, this is the one for you.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Tineco Pure One Station: Battery life

Up to 60 minutes of battery life

Battery is not swappable

Sadly, unlike the Tineco Pure One S11, the Tineco Pure One Station doesn’t come with a swappable battery. While this defintely would have been welcome, it isn't so much of an issue because the Pure One station does offer a longer battery life than most cordless vacuums on the market. Running on Auto mode, it can last up to 60 minutes of use on a full charge – more than enough time to vacuum my floors, dust my appliances, and clean my bed and my couch.

Compare that to the LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum, which stops of short of having enough battery life for me to clean my bedroom, which I typically do last. I only wish that the Pure One Station charged faster: it takes about four to five hours to get to full charge.

Battery: 4.5 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Should you buy the Tineco Pure One Station?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tineco Pure One Station score card Attributes Notes Rating Price It's a pricey proposition, but its features alone make it worth the splurge. 4 / 5 Design With an elegant design, a navy blue-and-black aesthetic, and solid build quality, as well as all the thoughtful design aspects, this is a great vacuum inside and out. 4.5 / 5 Performance Its reliable, consistent performance makes it a joy to use. 4.5 / 5 Battery With up to 60 mins of battery life, this vacuum lasts longer than the competition. 4.5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a feature-rich cordless vacuum

With so many useful features, great performance, and a long battery life, the Tineco Pure One Station is well worth your money.

You hate vacuum maintenance

This vacuum not only has a dust canister that can store up to 60 days of dirt, dust and hair, but it has a self-cleaning function that keeps the brush, the filter and the tube clean, too, so you don't have to.

Don't buy it if...

You're on a tight budget

If you're low on funds, I'd suggest getting one of the corded models instead.

Tineco Pure One Station: Also consider

If the Tineco Pure One Station isn't for you, why not consider these other cordless vacuums?

Swipe to scroll horizontally The specs of our Tineco Pure One Station review unit Header Cell - Column 0 Tineco Pure One Station Tineco Pure One S11 LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty (A931KWM) Price: $799.99 (about £630, AU$1,200) $399.99 / £269 / AU$699 $599 (about £475, AU$915) Watt: Not specified 450W 370W Suction power: Not specified 130W Not specified Speeds: 2 2 3 Bin volume: 0.3L (unit), 3L (base station) 0.6L 33.8oz Battery life: Up to 60 mins Up to 40 mins Not specified Filtration: 5-stage HEPA filtration system Four-stage sealed HEPA filtration 5-Step filtration fystem Noise volume: 70dB on average 72dB on paper, 60dB on test 84dB Tools: Mini power brush, ZeroTangle power brush, 2-in-1 crevice dusting brush, cleaning tools LED multi-tasker power brush, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, pre-filter cleaning tool with pre-filter, hair-cleaning tool, dual-charging wall-mounted dock Dual Floor Max Nozzle, Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, Extra Filter Weight: 5.3lbs (vacuum with floor brush) 5.96 Ibs (2.7kg) 5.95 lbs (2.69kg)

Tineco Pure One S11

Thanks to its powerful suction, great battery life, and several extra features that add to its versatility, this cordless vacuum from Tineco is an effective and affordable cleaning tool. Read our full Tineco Pure One S11 review

LG CordZero All in One Cordless Stick (A931KWM)

Although beautifully and thoughtfully designed, as well as surprisingly more affordable than you think, this self-emptying cordless vacuum from LG has some flaws that are hard to overlook.

How I tested Tineco Pure One Station

I tested it for a month

I used it to clean floors as well as appliances and furniture

I tested its features and tools plus checked its noise levels with the Decibel X app

I put it through Tineco Pure One Station through its paces on different types of hard flooring, as well as rugs, furniture and appliances, to see how it would measure up to the competition. I made notes of its cleaning and self-emptying performance, as well as its longevity, ease of use, and more.

I’ve been testing and reviewing vacuum cleaners, home appliances, and smart home devices for different digital publications for years. Currently, I’ve taken on the role of Interim Homes Editor for TechRadar.

First reviewed January 2024