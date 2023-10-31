Tineco Pure One S11 smart vacuum review: an effective and robust cordless vacuum with some niggles

Tineco may not be a household name just yet, but the Tineco Pure One S11 – along with other products from its vacuum line – is definitely putting its name on the map. This cordless vacuum cleaner isn’t perfect, but it’s an effective (and fairly affordable) choice with powerful suction, great battery life, and several features that make it a versatile home-cleaning tool.

Tineco Pure One S11: Two-minute review

The Tineco Pure One S11 may not be as advanced as the pricier Tineco Pure One S15 Pro ( one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners on our list), but it’s a very efficient option for those looking for an affordable model with powerful suctioning. And one that gives Shark’s more popular vacuum cleaners a good run for their money.

Now, Tineco isn’t exactly a household name – at least not yet – but it is a good lesson in product diversification. This lesser-known company offers great-quality alternatives to big-name-brand products that may have fallen behind in terms of quality due to complacency and lack of competition. And, speaking as someone who has owned and used her share of subpar models from bigger brands, I am absolutely here for it.

Sitting in the same price range as many of the best Shark vacuum cleaners and a couple of Dyson’s 'budget' offerings, the Pure One S11 is more of a mid-range purchase, one that’s not cheap but won't burn a massive hole in your bank account either. However, there are many things it does better than the most popular Shark models that make it an easy recommendation to consumers who want the convenience of cable-free cleaning.

Is it one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market? It does come with its share of niggles that might make some doubt its eligibility to that exclusive list. However, it does follow in its more premium brother’s footsteps in the world of cordless vacuums.

Tineco Pure One S11: Price and availability

How much does it cost? $399.99 / £269 / AU$699

$399.99 / £269 / AU$699 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

On par with many vacuum cleaners from Shark and Samsung Jet, the Tineco Pure One S11 has an entry price of $399.99 / £269 / AU$699. That isn’t what many would call cheap – there are a lot of cordless vacuums out there that are about half that price.

However, it’s what I would expect a more robust and powerful model to cost. My own Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum bears the same price tag, and is actually a little more rudimentary in features – though it has proven to be a powerful option robust enough to be your long-term cleaning companion.

It costs about $100 / £100 less than both the Shark Stratos Cordless ( which claims the top spot on our cordless vacuum list at the time of writing and is lauded for its smart Clean Sense IQ feature and powerful suctioning) and the Dyson V15 Detect .

Value: 4 / 5

Tineco Pure One S11: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally The specs of our Tineco Pure One S11 review unit Watt: 450W Suction power: 130W Speeds: 2 Bin volume: 0.6L Battery life: Up to 40 mins Filtration: Four-stage sealed HEPA filtration Noise volume: 72 db(A) on paper, 60 dB on test Tools: LED multi-tasker power brush, mini power brush, 2-in-1 dusting brush, crevice tool, pre-filter cleaning tool with pre-filter, hair cleaning tool, dual charging wall-mounted dock Weight: 5.96 Ibs (2.7kg)

Tineco Pure One S11: Design and features

Solid build and great design but top-heavy

Squeaky wheels on the power brush

Controls aren’t the most convenient

If the Tineco Pure One S11 looks familiar, it’s probably because it has the same rounded architecture as Dyson’s offerings – so much so, you’ll be forgiven for thinking that Tineco is coming after the popular premium brand. It even comes with an LCD display and power brush illumination, two things the Dyson V15 Detect has that most of its competitors don’t.

And, honestly, hats off to Tineco for the valiant attempt because while Dyson’s products should be lauded for their thoughtful features, they’re also known to be overpriced and overrated when it comes to performance. But, I digress.

The Pure One S11 is solidly built, with parts that feel robust and premium, and its Dyson-inspired design not only sets it apart from others but also makes it look like a luxurious item. That’s especially true with its black, white, and dark gray colorway.

I especially appreciate that its LCD display is at the front so it’s easy to look at when the vacuum is in use. However, while the one on the V15 Detect or the Pure One S15 Pro offers a lot of information, this one just displays battery life and lets you know if there are any device errors. The light ring around the display, called the Dust Monitoring Loop, also alerts you to the amount of dust in a specific area by changing colors from solid blue to pink to magenta.

While this cordless vacuum is slightly more lightweight than the V15 Detect, it is a little heavier than my Samsung Jet 70. While that isn’t a big deal – there are, after all, even heavier vacuums out there – it's also top-heavy. The top part that houses the motor, battery, filtration system, LED display, and dust bin bears most of its weight, making its weight distribution a lot more uneven than my Samsung and easier for users to experience hand, wrist, and shoulder fatigue. That’s despite the fact that the handle is spacious and comfortable to hold.

That’s not the only gripe I have about its design. The controls on the Pure One S11 aren’t the most convenient. Instead of pressing a button to turn on the vacuum, you pull a trigger, which starts the motor when pressure is exerted and stops it when that pressure is taken away. I get the energy-saving aspect here – if you have to do something else like move things out of the way, the vacuum stops running when you take your finger off the trigger. However, it also means that you have to keep up that pressure while you’re vacuuming.

There is a trigger lock you can use to give your finger a rest, but accessing that lock, located to the side of the trigger, means overextending one of your other fingers or using your other hand instead. I found this to be a little inconvenient, especially when I’m also picking up stuff off the floor.

While this vacuum is one of the quietest I’ve ever used (more on that later), the two wheels on its power brush are squeaky. I’m not sure if this is true on all units or just mine, however, I have to mention it as it is a point of annoyance when I’m vacuuming.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the Pure One S11’s design and features. I love that all its removable parts snap in place as well as come off easily, making it convenient to do things like swap out the removable battery (another plus as you can purchase an extra one if you’re covering a large area), empty the trash bin, clean out the filters, and swap out the tools.

One tool I like in particular is the pre-filter cleaning tool, which most cordless vacuums do not have. It also comes with an extra pre-filter inside. Though you do have to manually turn it, it lets you clean a dirty pre-filter without the mess as it attaches to the vacuum. This lets you suck all that dust straight into the dustbin. It’s another thoughtful addition to a vacuum full of thoughtful details.

Design: 4 / 5

Tineco Pure One S11: Performance

Efficient suction that can tackle particles small and large

Very effective smart dust sensor that adjusts suction power automatically

Great tools for versatile cleaning

Tineco advertises the Tineco Pure One S11 as having “whisper-quiet” operation, though that's not quite accurate. However, I do have to give it credit for being one of the quietest vacuums I’ve ever tested. Comparing it to some of the cordless vacuums I have at home, it scored a quiet 60 dB – Tineco rates it at 72 dB(A) – on average on the decibel meter I was using. That’s impressive considering my Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless scored an average of 68 dB, while the Shark Wandvac scored an average of 70 dB on the same test.

The Pure One S11 also shines in suction prowess, often only requiring a single run of a section to suck up all the tiny particles, including the smallest pieces of litter and the finest pet hair. It also does a good job of sucking up pieces of cat food or kibble, something the Jet 70 Pet Cordless ironically struggles with. Kudos to the motor for being that powerful and making it all look – and sound – effortless.

And its iLoop Smart Dust Sensor does a fantastic job of sensing when there’s more dirt in the area, alerting the vacuum to automatically adjust suction power to Max for even stronger suctioning.

This capability isn’t just limited to the multi-tasker power brush, which by the way has LED lights that highlight the area directly in front so you can see the finest dust particles better. It works effectively with all the other tools too, including the mini power brush, which I use to clean litter track and cat hair off my couch, and the dusting brush, which I use to clean hard surfaces in my apartment.

What’s more, it does a fantastic job of minimizing dirt and particle kickback – definitely better than the Jet 70 Pet Cordless. This is a massive time-saver as I don’t have to go back and clean areas I’ve already vacuumed.

The Pure One S11 also has great maneuverability, despite the annoying squeaky wheels on the power brush. I would say that my Jet 70 Pet Cordless is better at accessing crevices, rounding at tight corners, and ducking under furniture – the Pure One S11’s power brush has an attachment that angles down so that when I’m trying to reach under my coffee table or TV console, it lifts the brush up when the vacuum hits that 20-degree angle with the floor – however, that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s easy to maneuver.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Tineco Pure One S11: Battery life

Up to 40 minutes of battery life

Trigger helps save energy

Battery is swappable

The Tineco Pure One S11 may not have fast-charging capabilities or the longest battery life. But at full charge, it does offer up to 40 minutes of runtime on auto. During my time using it, I could clean the floor of my entire one-bedroom apartment and still have some juice left over for dusting some furniture and vacuuming the debris on my couch.

Both its auto mode and trigger help save energy so that it’s not using up that battery life unnecessarily. Meanwhile, its removable battery means you can purchase another one so you can have up to 80 minutes of juice – just the ticket if you have an entire house to cover.

Battery: 4 / 5

Should you buy the Tineco Pure One S11?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tineco Pure One S11 score card Attributes Notes Rating Price It’s not a budget option, but it’s an affordable one – and fairly priced for what it offers. 4 / 5 Design It’s got several design niggles, but it looks good and comes with many useful tools and features. 4 / 5 Performance Row 2 - Cell 1 4.5 / 5 Battery Its battery life is long enough to cover a one-bedroom apartment. It’s also removable so you can have a spare. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You’re looking for a solid Dyson or Shark alternative With features similar to Dyson’s and a price tag on par with Shark’s offerings, the Tineco Pure One S11 offers the best of both worlds.

You want something that automatically boosts suction as needed Not all cordless vacuums come with a dust sensor and automatic suction adjustment. This one does without costing you a premium.

You need an affordable option that meets most of your cleaning needs This affordable cordless vacuum comes with effective tools for also cleaning your furniture and appliances, plus a tool for cleaning the pre-filter without making a mess.

Don't buy it if...

You want a really lightweight option Though it’s lighter than the Dyson V15 Detect, it’s definitely heavier than other cordless vacuums I’ve tested or used.

You need longer battery life With up to 40 minutes of runtime, it’s not the longest-lasting cordless vacuum on a single charge on the market.

Tineco Pure One S11: Also consider

