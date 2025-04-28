This top-rated Shark vacuum is down to a great low price at Currys

Every pet owner can confidently say that cleaning up after pet hair is far from fun. Fortunately, there are some great vacuuming solutions that improve your routine. One such example is the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus – now at Currys for £229.99 (was £379.99).

A sizeable £150 discount is a delight to see, especially on such a highly regarded vacuum cleaner from a major name in the field. This is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners for pet hair thanks to its “powerful suction” and its “excellent hair-detangling floorhead”. It also has an anti-odour pick to keep things smelling fresh.

The best vacuum cleaners are rarely as cheap as you’d like them to be, but with £150 taken off the usual price, this is a good time to invest. It’ll be a game-changer for cleaning up your home. Believe me, having been a cat owner, I know how much you need good detangling techniques.

Today’s best cordless vacuum deal

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Currys Mobile As the name suggests, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum is all about detangling messy pet hair. It can deal with your short or long hair too, while its DuoClean floorhead can cope with carpet and hard floors. It has up to 60 minutes of runtime and it also has LED headlights for lighting the way as you clean up. There’s also a boost mode for stubborn issues.

You love your pet, right? But you also love your carpet. I’ve been there. It’s a really good idea to buy one of the best vacuums for pet hair to keep everyone sane. The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum is an “excellent choice for pet owners” thanks to being “great at hair removal” and being able to clean anywhere, thanks to its flexible wand.

Our Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum cleaner review gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, citing how it “packs plenty of power” and that’s enhanced by this model’s extra pet hair-focused tools.

Whether you’re reaching under low-lying furniture or using it as a handheld vacuum, you get plenty of power from the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum. It takes out all the effort for you while still producing remarkable results.

There are alternatives out there such as the best Dyson vacuum cleaners but expect to pay more. If you hate vacuuming manually, there are robot vacuum deals around too if you want to leave something else to do all the hard work.