This top-rated Shark vacuum is down to a great low price at Currys

Every pet owner can confidently say that cleaning up after pet hair is far from fun. Fortunately, there are some great vacuuming solutions that improve your routine. One such example is the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus – now at Currys for £229.99 (was £379.99).
A sizeable £150 discount is a delight to see, especially on such a highly regarded vacuum cleaner from a major name in the field. This is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners for pet hair thanks to its “powerful suction” and its “excellent hair-detangling floorhead”. It also has an anti-odour pick to keep things smelling fresh.
The best vacuum cleaners are rarely as cheap as you’d like them to be, but with £150 taken off the usual price, this is a good time to invest. It’ll be a game-changer for cleaning up your home. Believe me, having been a cat owner, I know how much you need good detangling techniques.
As the name suggests, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum is all about detangling messy pet hair. It can deal with your short or long hair too, while its DuoClean floorhead can cope with carpet and hard floors. It has up to 60 minutes of runtime and it also has LED headlights for lighting the way as you clean up. There’s also a boost mode for stubborn issues.
You love your pet, right? But you also love your carpet. I’ve been there. It’s a really good idea to buy one of the best vacuums for pet hair to keep everyone sane. The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum is an “excellent choice for pet owners” thanks to being “great at hair removal” and being able to clean anywhere, thanks to its flexible wand.
Our Shark Stratos Cordless vacuum cleaner review gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, citing how it “packs plenty of power” and that’s enhanced by this model’s extra pet hair-focused tools.
Whether you’re reaching under low-lying furniture or using it as a handheld vacuum, you get plenty of power from the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Vacuum. It takes out all the effort for you while still producing remarkable results.
There are alternatives out there such as the best Dyson vacuum cleaners but expect to pay more. If you hate vacuuming manually, there are robot vacuum deals around too if you want to leave something else to do all the hard work.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
