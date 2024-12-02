15 budget-friendly Black Friday cordless vacuum bargains you can still buy (if you're quick)

Black Friday is officially over, but you can still pick up some excellent vacuum deals the best Cyber Monday deals if you're quick. I've been tracking prices on all the best vacuum cleaners over the Black Friday weekend, and while some of the best deals have now sold out or reverted to higher prices, lots of good ones are still available – for now.



Unusually, there are also a few cases where prices are cheaper than they were over Black Friday – so if you were disorganized this year, it looks like your lackadaisical attitude has paid off!

This seasonal sales extravaganza always delivers strong discounts on vacs, and the 2024 event has been no different, with plenty of new cheapest-ever prices on some of our favorite models. The sales will start wrapping up very soon, though – most discounts disappear at the end of today, Cyber Monday, so if you see a deal you like don't hang about!

Today's best cordless vacuum deals

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Dyson Inc. Further price drop! The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's newest and most advanced vacuum cleaners. In our V15 Detect review, we were impressed with this vacuum's dirt detection capabilities (it'll show you exactly what it's sucking up and when the floor is clear of dust on its screen as you clean). There's also a laser on the hard floor attachment to illuminate hidden dirt. This deal has got even better for Cyber Monday – there was originally $200 off, but there's now $250. Now's a great time to grab this top-of-the-range cleaner for a more affordable price.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $519.99 now $279.99 at Dyson Inc. Further price drop! The V8 is one of the older models in the Dyson cordless vacuum range, but it's still superbly capable. As we explain in our Dyson V8 review, it's extremely easy to maneuver, packs some very decent suction, and is lighter in weight than newer models, too. On Black Friday there was $220 off the list price, but today there's $240 off. A great day to buy!

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was $949.99 now $749 at Dyson Inc. The Submarine is unique within the Dyson vacuum range because it's the only one that comes with a second, wet floorhead that can be swapped on to tackle hard floors. That makes it far more versatile and saves you from making room for a separate appliance. It's had an appealing $200 price cut for Cyber Monday, and while it's still a bit of an investment, it's potentially worth it if you don't want to make space for two separate floor cleaning appliances. Head to our Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review to find out what we thought when we tested it out.

Dyson V11 Plus vacuum: was $569.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy We rate the V11 as the best Dyson vacuum when balancing price and features. Over Black Friday, it hit a new record-low price, with $220 off. The Cyber Monday offer is not as good, but still respectable: you can get $170 off. You'll get powerful suction, an ultra-maneuverable floorhead, and useful features like an LCD information screen that spells out exactly how long you have left in your current power mode. It will adjust suction when it detects it has moved from hard floor on to carpet, and the hair screw tool is perfect for tackling fur on furniture.

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Dyson Inc. This is the Outsize version of the Gen5detect – Dyson's most powerful and hi-tech vacuum cleaner. That means it has a larger dust bin and wider floorhead than the standard model, making it better suited to bigger homes. Just like the smaller main model, it can automatically adjust suction based on how dirty the floor is (as well as telling you exactly what it's sucking up on the LCD screen), and the fluffy floorhead has a laser that will illuminate dirt on hard floors. It's still an investment, but with $250 off for Cyber Monday, it's much more affordable than usual.

Dyson Outsize Origin cordless vacuum: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The Outsize Origin is a scaled-up version of a Dyson cordless vacuum with a larger bin and wider floorhead, making it a strong choice for bigger homes. You'll get up to a full hour of use on a single charge, meaning your cleaning routine won't be disrupted by running out of juice. We gave it a nearly perfect 4.5 stars in our Dyson V11 Outsize review. This is the lowest price we've seen on the Outsize Origin in some time – $100 less than the previous-low price.

LG CordZero with Auto-Empty: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Lowe's The LG CordZero is a do-it-all vac has a telescopic handle and plenty of attachments to increase its versatility, plus floorhead headlights to help you spot dirt that might otherwise end up getting missed. Unusually, it comes with a special dock, which automatically empties the vacuum's onboard bin when it's clipped on, meaning you'll only need to deal with emptying it occasionally. As well as saving on effort generally, it's an especially good choice for anyone who struggles with allergies, because it means fewer chances for allergens to escape back into the air. Best of all, there's a massive $200 off for Cyber Monday.

Dyson V7 Advanced: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Walmart Further price drop! The V7 is the oldest Dyson stick vacuum you can still buy, but it's still a decent option – and, with this 50% discount, worth considering. You're getting a lightweight, extremely maneuverable design, with a floorhead that pivots any way you want it to, plus Dyson's unique, powerful cyclone-based motor. This model is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday: there was originally $150 off list price, and now there's $200 off, matching the lowest-ever price on this model.



Dyson Digital Slim: was $499.99 now $229.99 at Dyson Inc. Further price drop! The Digital Slim is a new launch from Dyson, designed as a lighter, cheaper and more streamlined alternative to its flagship models. On Black Friday itself the Digital Slim was slightly more expensive, but it's back down to record low price for Cyber Monday. Under $250 is a great price for a Dyson vacuum – this one still has up to 40 minutes of battery on a single charge, a super-effective filter, and Dyson's powerful motor.

Dyson Gen5detect: was $949.99 now $699 at Amazon The Gen5detect is the most powerful, advanced cordless vacuum in Dyson's range, with the longest battery life you'll find anywhere (up to 70 minutes on one charge!). Sensors in the floorhead enable it to automatically adjust suction depending on how dirty the floor is. In our Dyson Gen5detect review, we were especially impressed with the laser on the fluffy floorhead, which is bright enough to highlight every last speck of dirt on hard floors. While it's still an investment, it's rare to see a price drop as big as $250 off.



Shark IZ361H Cordless Pet Plus vacuum: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This basic Shark cordless has a lightweight design and a sealed system to prevent allergens from escaping back into the air once they've been sucked up from your floors. With $130 off in the Cyber Monday sales, this model has down to under $200. It's a more basic Shark cordless vacuum, but it's very budget-friendly with this deal.

