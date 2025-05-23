The Philips Hue Twilight is the best wake-up light we've ever tested, and it hit a record-low price at John Lewis today

If you're not a morning person, I've got good news – the award-winning Philips Hue Twilight wake-up lamp is now just £199.99 at John Lewis (was £249.99). That's the cheapest it's ever been, and much cheaper than Amazon's current price.

The Philips Hue Twilight currently holds a prime position in our guide to the best smart lights thanks to its set of two light sources (a lamp on the front and a gradient LED strip on the back) that gradually ramp up the brightness and change from warm to cool to wake you up like a natural sunrise. Even the best wake-up lights can sometimes be jarring if you're a light sleeper, but this premium lamp raises the brightness so gradually, it's like being gently roused by the sun during a summer camping trip.

Our reviewer Josephine Watson was thoroughly impressed when she tested this stylish lamp. Her only significant complaint was the price, but with £50 off, it's much more affordable right now. Check out our full Philips Hue Twilight review for more details.

Today's best Philips Hue Twilight deal

Philips Hue Twilight: was £249.99 now £199.99 at John Lewis This smart bedside lamp will wake you like a natural sunrise, and it's never been cheaper than this special deal at John Lewis. We've been waiting almost a year for a significant price drop, and this offer isn't likely to last long.

During the day, you can use the Philips Hue mobile app to set the lamp to any color you like, or apply one of the app's many preset scenes to set a particular mood. If you have other Philips Hue bulbs or lamps in your bedroom, you can apply the same scene to all of them, for an immersive lighting effect.

This type of multi-light setup requires a Philips Hue Bridge, which connects your Hue smart lights to each other, and to your home Wi-Fi network. You'll find today's best deals on the Philips Hue Bridge below.