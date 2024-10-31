Philips Hue smart lights are going cheap with these epic early Black Friday deals

Deals
By
published

Bright ideas from Currys, John Lewis, and Amazon

Two Philips Hue lightbulbs with box on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss&#039;
(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a set of Philips Hue lights, whether you're just getting started or expanding your existing setup – and lots of retailers have jumped the gun by offering huge discounts on bulbs and lamps a full month early.

Black Friday 2024 isn't until November 29, but Currys launched its official sale this week, with huge savings including a three-pack of Philips Hue B22 fitting Light and Color Ambiance bulbs for just £95.97 and the Philips Hue Signe Table Lamp down to £169.

John Lewis is also offering some great deals, including twin packs of B22 Light and Colour Ambiance bulbs for £59.99. Don't have bayonet ceiling fittings? Good news – A60 screw bulbs are down to £59.99 too.

Philips Hue bulbs and lamps are among the best smart lights you can buy, and if the cost has put you off investing in a set, these Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to get started.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 Bulbs Two Pack: £87.88now £59.99 at John Lewis

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance A60 Bulbs Two Pack: was £87.88 now £59.99 at John Lewis

This is a great early Black Friday deal on a two-pack of smart Philips Hue lights for your ceiling fixtures. The Light and Color Ambiance bulbs can be set to 16 million different hues, or different white light temperatures using app controls or your voice via a compatible smart speaker.

View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Bulbs Two Pack: £82.98now £59.99 at John Lewis

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Bulbs Two Pack: was £82.98 now £59.99 at John Lewis

If your ceiling lights have bayonet fittings, these are the Philips Hue bulbs for you. They're installed just like ordinary bulbs, and connect to your Hue Bridge for dynamic coloured lighting whenever you want it, including preset 'scenes' to set the mood.

View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Bulbs Three Pack: £119.99now £95.97 at Currys

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 Bulbs Three Pack: was £119.99 now £95.97 at Currys

Currys has launched its Black Friday sale super-early, and is also offering great deals on White and Colour Ambience B22 bulbs. This three-pack is ideal for larger rooms, and is much better value than buying bulbs individually.

View Deal
Philips Hue Fugato White and Colour Ambiance Spotlight Bar: £159.99now £127.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Fugato White and Colour Ambiance Spotlight Bar: was £159.99 now £127.99 at Amazon

Want to give your kitchen the smart lighting treatment? This set of two spotlights can be synced with your other Philips Hue bulbs and lamps or used separately, and each spot can be positioned separately. Much more convenient than recessed spots.

View Deal
Philips Hue Signe Gradient White & Colour Ambiance Table Lamp:£219now £169 at Currys

Philips Hue Signe Gradient White & Colour Ambiance Table Lamp: was £219 now £169 at Currys

We gave this smart table lamp four and a half stars when we reviewed it last year, with our writer praising its sophisticated design and striking wash of colour. One of our few complains was the price, but with this early Black Friday deal at Currys it's much more affordable.

View Deal

Can't see the Philips Hue lights you're looking for yet? We'll be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday deals on everything from light bulbs to laptops, so stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.

Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.