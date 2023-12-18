Eve reveals its plan to rebuild your smart home in 2024 with 3 new Matter products

Smart home brand Eve is slated to kick off 2024 with the launch of three new Matter-supporting gadgets including its first in-wall outlet.

The company does currently sell smart plugs, but the Eve Energy Outlet, as it’s called, won’t have the big brick jutting out as it’ll be flush with the wall. It’s meant to be the more “permanent solution”. According to the announcement, it’ll allow users to remotely control and access other Matter devices on their home network via the app or through voice commands. Each receptacle can be “automated individually” so people can create scenes and automation that best suit their needs.

There is a catch with this device, however. While it does let people “monitor and control their energy consumption”, you can only do so on either the Eve app on iOS or Samsung’s SmartThings app. As TheVerge points out, you won’t be able to monitor your energy consumption on other platforms like Google Home.

Something to keep in mind about the Eve Energy Outlet is that it uses the T hread wireless protocol meaning it requires both a Thread border router and a Matter controller to connect to a home network. Finding the right supporting hardware can be tricky. So to help users out, the company has a guide on its website listing out the best controllers for specific smart home ecosystems.

Controlling the lights

Next, there is the Eve Light Switch which will let you control the light bulbs in your house either through the mobile app or by voice commands. On iOS, users can set up schedules for when the lights should automatically turn on or off. No word on whether the company will bring this function to the Android app.

Then we have the Eve Blinds Collection. These, as the name suggests, are shades custom-made to fit the window frames in your house. The product will support the brand’s Adaptive Shading tech giving them the ability to “automatically close according to the position of the sun.” The fabric used in the collection will be available in a semi-transparent or blackout with special “insulating properties” to help you save on energy.

Availability

The Blinds Collection will come out on February 1st in the United States and Germany on the official Eve Store. After that, the Energy Outlet will become available for purchase from the same online store as well as Amazon for $49.95 beginning February 6th. The Light Switch will go on sale for $49.95 sometime in the second quarter of 2024. An exact date was not given.

We reached out to Eve for clarification on certain details. It’s unknown how much the blinds will cost although if we had to take a guess, the final price will probably depend on the size of a window frame. Additionally, we don’t know if there are plans to launch international versions of the outlet or the switch. This story will be updated at a later time.

Until then, check out TechRadar's list of the best smart home devices for 2023.