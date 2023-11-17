Can't afford smart blinds? Retrofit your home for less with this SwitchBot Black Friday deal
Let the sunshine in
If your dreams of building a smart home are consistently thwarted by complexity and budget, fear not - SwitchBot might have the perfect solution for you.
I've tried a few of SwitchBot's retrofit devices like its SwitchBot Bot smart switch, SwitchBot Lock, and its exciting new robot vacuum, which also acts as a humidifier, and I've been consistently impressed by their ingenuity. Now, in this Black Friday deal, you can adapt your curtains and Venetian blinds to smart devices thanks to the SwitchBot Curtain 3 and Blind Tilt, which are both 30% off on Amazon right now.
Smart blinds and curtains are a great way to add small but meaningful changes to your home routine, whether it's creating the appearance of someone being home when you're on vacation or automating your daily routine to make sure your home is filled with sunlight as soon as you wake.
Instead of requiring you to refit your window coverings, these handy gadgets simply attach to your existing curtain rail or blinds, and can be controlled using SwitchBot's app. With the addition of a SwitchBot hub, you can also use voice control via other smart home ecosystems, but bear in mind both products have different requirements here, which we've explained below.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.
Today's best Black Friday SwitchBot deals in the US
SwitchBot Blind Tilt Motorized Blinds: was
$69.99 now $48.99 at Amazon
If you've got Venetian blinds at home, this one's for you, knocking 30% off the list price of SwitchBot's light-sensitive Blind Tilt device. One of the best things about this device is that it includes a solar panel that can power up its 2000mAh lithium battery for a more sustainable solution, and when paired with a SwitchBot Hub Mini (sold separately), it becomes Alexa, Google Home, and Siri-compatible.
SwitchBot Curtain 3 Automatic Curtain Opener: was
$89.99 now $62.99 at Amazon
The Curtain 3 is designed for, you guessed it - curtains, and both the rod and U rail models are 30% off in this Black Friday deal. Using SwitchBot's app, you'll be able to remotely control and automate your curtain opener, and if you also purchase a SwitchBot Hub (sold separately), you can also use voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT. There's an optional solar panel add-on, too, which is also 30% off for Black Friday.
Today's best Black Friday SwitchBot deals in the UK
SwitchBot Blind Tilt Motorized Blinds: was
£69.99 now £48.99 at Amazon
If you have Venetian blinds at home, this handy device will automatically tilt and adjust your window coverings, and with this 30% off deal, SwitchBot's light-sensitive Blind Tilt device becomes even more affordable. It includes a solar panel that can power up its 2000mAh lithium battery for a more sustainable solution, and when paired with a SwitchBot Hub Mini (sold separately), it becomes Alexa, Google Home and Siri-compatible.
SwitchBot Curtain 3 Automatic Curtain Opener: was
£89.99 now £62.99 at Amazon
The Curtain 3 comes in two form factors, one designed for curtain rods and one for U rails, and both are 30% off in this Black Friday deal. You can remotely control and automate the Curtain 3 using SwitchBot's app, or if you also purchase a SwitchBot Hub (sold separately), you can also use voice commands via Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts, and IFTTT. There's an optional solar panel add-on, too, which is also 30% off for Black Friday.
While SwitchBot's software can be a little limiting, these retrofit devices are an excellent alternative to completely overhauling your home. Or, if you're a renter, you can enjoy all of the perks of smart home fittings without the hassle and heartache of deposit deductions due to your home renovations.
Simple though it may be, introducing smart controls to your window coverings can have a massive positive effect on your day-to-day life. For me, it means I can wake up to natural light every day, which hugely helps me regulate my otherwise wonky circadian rhythm, and that's worth every penny.
