Save £200 on the Oral B iO6 electric toothbrush this Christmas and start the new year with a cheeky grin

I didn't believe the electric toothbrush hype until I bought my own, and now that I’ve finally joined the dental hygiene club I’m getting all my friends involved. If you’re looking to jump into the world of fancy toothbrushes or want to keep on top of your hygiene with minimal effort, the Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush is 67% off this holiday season, down to £99 from £299 .

The high-end toothbrush combines the unique Oral B round brush with micro vibrations to give you a clean mouth feel compared to manual toothbrushes. This will certainly be helpful for me, as I have a really bad habit of brushing quite hard when I use a regular toothbrush to try and get the ‘cleanest’ feeling in my mouth to start my day.

In our four-and-a-half-star Oral-B iO Series 6 review we commended the toothbrush for having a really quiet motor, while still offering a great clean boosted by help from the app. It won't just time how long you take and warn you when you're pressing too hard, it'll show you where in your mouth needs more or less attention so that you can remember to keep your whole mouth clean.

I’ve found that since using my electric toothbrush, I’m not only brushing my teeth for less time but I’m not brushing as hard, since the toothbrush will flash a little red light anytime it picks up the fact that I may start brushing too hard. As someone with sensitive teeth you’ll normally find me using the ‘Daily Clean’ or 'Gum care’ settings.

I'm also glad I won't have to keep buying and throwing out manual toothbrushes every few months, instead I just have to replace the heads and keep it charged!

