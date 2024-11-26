Clean up in the Black Friday sales with 50% off this ultra-capable Roborock robot vacuum

Head direct to Roborock right now and you can pick up the Q5 Max+ for $299.99 (originally $599.99). That's half off list price, and while it's rare that this model is sold at full price, I've never seen it cheaper than this.

There are loads of Black Friday robot vacuum deals kicking around in the Black Friday sales, but this one is well worth checking out. At under $300, it sits in the entry-level price bracket, and when you compare it to other cheap robot vacuums, you're getting an awful lot for your money.

On the vacuuming side, there's a very decent 5,500Pa of suction, along with dual rubber rollers that we know do a great job of pulling up hair. There's an auto-empty dustbin and advanced features like voice control. These are the kinds of things you don't often see at this price point.

We haven't tested this exact model, but we consistently rate it amongst the best robot vacuum brands – this is a great way to get the benefit of that premium expertise, at a more wallet-friendly price point.

Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Roborock This nifty robovac has just had a hefty discount in time for Black Friday. While it's rare for it to be sold at full price, it's excellent value for money with this price-drop, and I've never seen it cheaper. There's a very decent 5500Pa of suction and dual rubbery rollers that are great at tackling hair without getting in a tangle. It comes with a relatively compact dock that can automatically empty the dust cup as required, so there's less hands-on time required from you. Because there's no obstacle avoidance, you'll need to tidy up before you send it on its way.



Although the Q5 Max Plus is a great buy this Black Friday, if you have a slightly higher budget, there are other Roborock deals worth checking out too – take a look below. And if you're having trouble figuring out the differences between the various models, the Roborock product comparison tool will come in handy.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699.99 now $329.99 at Walmart This combo model can mop as well as vacuuming, and you've still got that auto-empty dock. It's now stupidly cheap, with $370 off. This one has the same 5,500Pa of suction and dual rubber rollers you'll find on the Q5 Max Plus. The app offers 3D mapping and the option to set no-go zones, and the dock dustbin is nice and large, so it won't need emptying so often.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $459.99 at Amazon Now with $340 off, this high-end Roborock robot just crashed to a new lowest-ever price. You'll get features in line with the premium list price: spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. The dock not only empties its dust cup, but can also drain and refill the bot's water tank, and can self-clean those mop pads too. A brilliant hands-off option.



Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Black Friday is a great opportunity to pick up a very capable, premium robot vacuum for a far more affordable price. There's currently $800 off this high-end combination vac-mop, which is packed with the kind of smarts we'd expect from this brand, including an intuitive app that offers plenty of control. In our Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review, we were impressed with the do-it-all dock, which not only auto empties the onboard bins, but also cleans itself.

