No need to wait - Labor Day appliance deals are live with up to $1,500 off Samsung, LG, Instant Pot, and more

Labor Day appliance sales are the perfect time to spruce up your kitchen, dorm, or office space, as you'll be able to find fantastic deals on everything from coffee makers and vacuum cleaners to refrigerators and washer-dryer bundles. Now that Labor Day weekend is in full swing, you might be wondering which offers are actually worth your attention. Don't worry – we've got you covered there.

Below, we've rounded up the best Labor Day appliance deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Samsung, and other major retailers. You'll find quick links to top sale events, as well as individual product deals we've handpicked as standout offers – including a Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker for $32 at Amazon (was $60) and a GE All-in-One Washer-Dryer for $2,500 at Best Buy (was $2,900).

Of course, it's not just appliances that are being discounted this weekend. Our broader Labor Day sales hub is tracking the latest deals on mattresses, TVs, laptops, Apple gear, and much more.

Best Labor Day small appliance deals

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34, now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Labor Day sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Alternatively, head to Amazon to find the Bissell Spot Little Green Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $124.99 (was $139.99). This model includes a self-cleaning hose.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90, now $279.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for $279.99 – a $50 overnight drop. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99, now $89.99 at Best Buy

Air fryers are always popular during holiday sales like Labor Day, and Best Buy has this best-selling Ninja model on sale for $89.99. Named as one of our best air fryers, the Ninja air fryer can not only air fry but also crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8Qt. 11-in-1 pressure cooker/air fryer: was $199.99, now $179.99 at Best Buy

We've seen this one go for under $100 before, but that price was last seen over a year ago and is unlikely to return. In our four-star Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer review, we praised it for its excellent array of functions and simple touch panel controls. Of the two main modes, it's better as a pressure cooker than as an air fryer but it's a good choice overall if you want to save space on your kitchen top with a two-in-one solution.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99, now $179 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. (Best Buy also has it on sale, for a dollar more.) Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Mr. Coffee Iced and Hot Coffee Maker: was $59.99 , now $31.99 at Amazon

Now on sale for $31.99, this is an Amazon all-time low price for this Mr. Coffee coffee maker. Save yourself the morning trips to Starbucks and keep this compact single-serve machine at your desk. It brews hot or cold drinks in as little as four minutes. For iced coffee, a reusable tumbler, lid, and straw are included.

Best Labor Day large appliance deals

Samsung Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer bundle: was $2,900 now $1,796 at Samsung

You can get a massive $1,300 discount on Samsung's Bespoke front-load washer and electric dryer, which offers one of the best prices we've seen all year. The stylish washer (5.3 cu. ft) and dryer (7.6 cu. ft.) include smart functions so you can control your appliance from anywhere with the compatible Samsung app which allows you to do a full wash in 28 minutes.

Samsung bespoke over-the-range microwaves: was $579 now from $329 at Samsung

If you're looking for a high-end microwave that also matches your kitchen decor, Samsung's Bespoke over-the-range microwave is marked down to as low as $329 in Navy Steel. The large 2.1 cu ft microwave features easy glass touch controls, automatically adjusts cooking time for optimal results, and is available in several complementary colors.

GE Profile UltraFast 4.8 cu. ft. All-in-One Washer/Dryer: was $2,899.99 , now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

How's this for a space-saving solution? This GE unit pulls double duty as both a washer and a dryer, ensuring you can have a load of laundry done in as little as two hours without having to haul your clothes from one appliance to another. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so it can easily integrate into your smart home setup. Buy it today at $400 off list price during Best Buy's Labor Day Sale.

Best Buy appliances sale: save up to 40% on select major appliances

Best Buy's Labor Day appliance sale is now live with savings of up to 40% off a vast number of major appliances. The retailer offers up to $3,100 off washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You can also save an extra 30% on select bundles. Shipping is free on all orders over $399 - saving you another $99 - and financing options are available to help spread the cost if needed.

Home Depot appliances sale: up to $700 off major appliances + up to an extra $1,000 off bundles

Home Depot has launched its multi-part Labor Day appliance sale on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more featuring brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. Base savings are up to $700 on select appliances, but extra savings of up to $1,000 are also applied when you buy multiple appliances at once - up to six items. Plus, you get free delivery on all orders over $396.

Lowe's: up to $1,500 off major appliances, plus additional bundle savings

No roundup of the yearly Labor Day sales is complete without Lowe's vast selection of discounts on major appliances. As with most of the major retailers, you're looking at up to $1,500 off large appliances like refrigerators and a further $100 off select washer/dryer bundles. Take note, Lowes also features flexible financing and local free delivery options that can be very handy if you're buying something relatively large.

