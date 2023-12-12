IKEA’s new fitness range lets you work out in style

These days, many of us eschew the gym and work out at home, and those numbers exploded when the COVID-19-19 pandemic made public spaces like the gym unsafe. Now, IKEA has launched a new fitness range that it says is focused on “supporting movement and helping people live more active lives at home.”

Called Dajlien, the collection comprises 19 different products for home workouts, including exercise mats, circular dumbbells, step-up boards and more. Many of the items double up as storage units and “practical design pieces,” too.

As well as that, there are products that could complement an exercise regime without being fitness products themselves. That includes an air purifier, kneepads, yoga straps, a Bluetooth speaker, a massage ball, slippers and ponchos.

Everything is made with what IKEA says are “subtle colors and details,” with the purpose of fitting into a home’s design, rather than standing out or clashing with the owner’s furniture.

Bringing it home

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA says Dajlien was “built on insights from visits to homes in New York, Chicago, London and Shanghai,” where the company learned why some people avoid the gym and the challenges they face when exercising at home.

“Not everyone feels safe or comfortable going to a gym and at home we often deal with small space and time constraints. Dajlien was born from the desire to find smart solutions that address these limitations and help people create a convenient and motivating place for exercise,” said Sarah Fager, a designer at IKEA.

“We wanted to create smart, beautiful products to inspire and redefine training as a fun, easy and natural everyday activity.”

The products in the Dajlien range aren’t out yet, but are expected to launch in January 2024. IKEA says they will only be available for six months “or until supplies last.”