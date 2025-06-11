My favourite home security setup is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Home security doesn’t have to be expensive, and if you’re looking for an all-encompassing setup, Amazon’s budget brand Blink is ready to go. Especially right now, with an all-time low discount on this two-pack of Outdoor 4 cameras.

Blink first came to Australia in October 2024, debuting as a cheaper alternative to its sister company Ring. Blink’s cameras make small concessions to save on price, such as actuated operation and 4K quality, while still offering the important stuff – like local storage, motion detection and two-way audio.

Having written TechRadar’s Blink Outdoor 4 review, I stand by the company’s hero camera. I use my Outdoor 4 at home, living in an apartment on the ground floor, and I cannot fault its reliability.

Having the Outdoor 4 set up inside was a great boon when, for example, my landlord had a builder around and I couldn’t be home. The Blink app sent me a notification when it detected motion, and saved a quick video to a local storage drive. I could also access a live feed and, if I so wished, could tap into the two-way mic to talk to the builder.

It’s also great for its intended use – outside operation. Sitting in the corner of my porch, I would be alerted whenever a delivery arrived at my home. The Blink Outdoor 4 has an IP65 rating, giving it some resistance against rain and dust, but if you want to rely on mains power, you should buy a similarly insulated cable kit.

The fact that the camera is powered primarily by two AA batteries is great for moving it around, but it’ll need to be within 100m of the Sync Module 2 to operate. The claimed two-year battery life is admirable, but I was only able to yield about eight months with the camera during my use – though admittedly it was working quite hard, having it set up inside and capturing whenever someone would walk past.

The subscription, either Blink Basic (AU$4.95p/m) or Blink Plus (AU$15p/m), adds a bunch of useful features, such as 60 days of unlimited cloud storage, photo capture, easy video sharing and local storage online back-ups, but I don’t personally use it. The subscription does add functionality for more than one device, though, and some extra perks like notification snoozing and Blink Moments. Instead of subscribing, I’d recommend connecting a USB stick to the Sync Module 2 and having the device configured so that it saves locally.

You'll need to act fast to nab this deal — at this record-low price, these budget Blink cameras will sell out like hotcakes.