Early Prime Day deal: get the Ring Video Doorbell for its lowest price yet

One of the best early Prime Day deals we've spotted is the affordable and highly-rated Ring Video Doorbell at Amazon for $49.99 (was $99.99) – that's the lowest price we've ever seen.

The whopping 50% discount is available for Prime members only, but you can sign up now for $14.99 per month or get a 30-day free trial if you've not subscribed in the past. Plus, your free membership will remain active through Amazon Prime Day on July 16 – 17, so you can access all the deals in the main sale as soon as they go live.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is the embodiment of a "smart" doorbell and is now half-price for Prime members only. Once you set it up and connect to the Ring app, the Ring Video Doorbell can display videos in 1080p HD, notify you whenever someone calls, and even let you speak with visitors. It needs a subscription to catalog security footage, but even without that, the Ring stands as a convenient and affordable wireless way to keep an eye on your home.

The Ring Video Doorbell is a customizable security system as much as it is a doorbell. It records day and night in 1080p HD, and sends notifications each time someone uses your doorbell or when something triggers your custom motion sensor settings.

The second generation version of this device also integrates with other Ring devices and Amazon's Alexa personal assistant, so you can control it, answer the door, and respond to visitors in multiple ways. This includes from the comfort of your phone, even if you're far away from the doorbell. Even better, this version offers a completely wireless setup with rechargeable batteries – just charge up and you're good to go.

If you're interested in a full home security upgrade, you should also browse offers on Ring Video Doorbell bundles at Amazon - like the ones with the Ring Indoor Cam, Stick-Up Cam, and Ring Chime.

We also have an article for how to set up your Ring video doorbell if you decide to get it. In addition to the Ring Video Doorbell, TechRadar highlighted a couple of other models in a roundup of best video doorbells. We recently reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, a more advanced version of the standard Ring Video Doorbell, too.