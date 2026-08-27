Can't install plug-in solar panels? No problem — I've hand-picked 12 solar-powered gadgets to brighten your home and save you money anyway

Plug-in solar panels became legal in the UK today, providing a quick and easy way to cut your electricity bill without any professional installation. Plug-in solar isn't right for every home (see my list of three places you can't install plug-in solar panels for details). Don't despair, though — you can still trim your bills by opting for clever solar-powered home tech, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've put together a list of 12 top options to brighten your life.

Solar-powered lights are one of the most obvious options, and contain batteries that charge during the day then release the stored energy at night, when you need it. Smart home brands Nanoleaf and Govee both have some great solar smart lights, and if you're looking for something cheaper, IKEA sells excellent solar-powered string lights to add some whimsy to your garden.

You can also opt for solar video doorbells, security cameras, and motion-triggered floodlights to protect your home — without the need to clamber up ladders every month to replace or charge batteries. That's a bright idea for anyone. Read on for my full list of recommendations, and if you have any more solar-powered suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments.

Here comes the sun

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