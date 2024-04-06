These air fryer fajitas are so easy to make and far less messy

If I had my way I'd eat fajitas every night of the week. It's my favorite go-to dinner, and is one of the few meals that every member of my family can agree on. I usually cook them on a skillet but this has a tendency to create a lot of oil splats, and leave the house smelling of smoke. Not to mention, the skillet is a pain to scrub clean.

That was until I had the idea of making them in my air fryer. Not only does this keep the smell, smoke and mess contained, but you sacrifice very little flavor and use less oil. Yet further proof of just how versatile one of the best air fryers can be.

Below, I show how to make air fryer fajitas with less hassle and mess. I always use a spice mix for speed – and to keep the flavor consistent for my children – but you can dial up the heat or add different spices to suit you and your family's tastes.

Air fryer fajitas recipe

Going by the username @slimmingeats on TikTok, Siobhan is a bestselling author of three low-calorie cookbooks. Her air fryer fajitas recipe has already been viewed 180k times and counting.

Air fryer fajitas ingredients

The ingredients below make standard fajitas, but if you don't like green bell peppers, for example, you can leave them out or add an extra red pepper.

Similarly, you can experiment with different herbs and spices in place of the pre-made spice mix. I've included the original seasoning mix from Siobhan's video below the list of ingredients if you want to make your own.

Boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 large onion

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

Fajita spice mix – you can also make your own seasoning (see below)

Fajita seasoning ingredients (optional)

Paprika

Ground cumin

Mild chilli powder

Dried oregano

Salt

Onion powder

Pepper

Air fryer fajitas method

I used the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer, set at 400°F / 200°C for 15 minutes.

You'll also need a:

Knife

Chopping board

Tortilla wraps

Toppings (cheese, sour cream, etc.)

Step 1: Pre-heat the air fryer to 400°F (200°C).

Step 2: Cut the chicken into thin strips and place in the air fryer basket for five minutes.

Step 3: Cut the onion and peppers into slices.

Step 4: After five minutes, add the sliced onion, peppers and spices into the air fryer basket.

Step 5: Mix well to make sure the spices coat all of the ingredients.

Step 6: Cook for another five minutes before stirring the mixture a second time.

Step 7: After the 15 minutes is up, mix for a third time.

Step 8: Check that the chicken is cooked through and serve with your favorite toppings inside a warmed tortilla wrap.

Air fryer fajitas recipe verdict

Fajitas aren't a complicated dish to make – which is one of the reasons why I like making them so much – but cooking air fryer fajitas turns this already simple dish into an even easier one. Without the hassle or mess that comes with cooking them in a frying pan or skillet.

In the original video, Siobhan coated the chicken in the spice mix before placing all of the ingredients in the air fryer basket at the same time.

I like my veggies to have a bit of crunch, and prefer to cook the chicken on its own first. I also add my spice mix at the same time as the onion and peppers to make sure all the ingredients are evenly coated, but this is just mine and my family's personal preference.

To get the best results, it helps to pre-heat the air fryer for a few minutes before adding any ingredients. This helps sear the chicken.

If you're still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?