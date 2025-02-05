The Samsung Galaxy Ring is our favorite smart ring – here's how to get it for $150

I've been keeping an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Ring ever since this excellent little device was released back in July last year. Up until now, Samsung's deals have been pretty good, but the official retailer has just upped the game significantly with its latest offering.

Right now, you can trade in any other smart ring or smartwatch to get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $250 off - which is enough to bring the Galaxy Watch down to just $150 upfront.

On top of that, the official Samsung Store is also throwing in $80 of store credit right now as a bonus. While this credit can only be redeemed on the official Samsung website it can be used to get a discount on more of the brand's excellent tech like earbuds, smartwatches, or even some of the latest smartphones.

These deals combine to offer an extremely tempting package for those interested in picking up this new smart ring. In particular, if you love the idea of advanced health and fitness tracking but would rather go without even the small display of a smartwatch for a more 'passive' setup, then this is a great option.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Ring deal

Samsung Galaxy Ring: up to $250 off with a trade-in, plus $80 store credit at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the Galaxy Ring offers an impressive combination of a trade-in rebate and a nice little chunk of store credit on the house. Specifically, trading in almost any other smart ring or smartwatch gets you a huge discount of up to $250 – enough to get one of our favorite wearables for just $150. The credit here can also be used to get a discount on several phones, earbuds, or smartwatches.

Our Samsung Galaxy Ring review gave this model an almost clean-sweep score of four and a half out of five. Our main complaint? The price - which is why today's deal at Samsung comes with such a healthy recommendation.

Minor quibbles aside, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is a superb wearable that currently ranks first in our best smart rings buyer's guide. Not only does the Galaxy Ring have top-notch software integration with the Samsung app, but you also get great battery life and an all-day comfortable design.