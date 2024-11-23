The best compact walking treadmill I've tested this year is under $100 on Amazon for Black Friday, and this is your sign to get fit in 2025

I've seen plenty of Black Friday deals so far in the fitness space, but so far, all the good stuff has been smartwatches. Don't get me wrong, smartwatches and fitness trackers are great, but there's a whole world of connected equipment out there waiting to be discounted.

This is the deal that takes the cake, and possibly the best fitness deal on Amazon right now. The Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill is down from $119.99 to $95.99 at Amazon US, a lowest-ever price, saving you 20% on this perfect cozy cardio solution.

An ideal way to get your steps in during winter, whether that's paired with a standing desk or in front of the TV, the Mobvoi can easily be stored behind a sofa, in a cupboard or under a bed when not in use. It's the best under-desk treadmill I tested this year, and you should check out the deal in full below:

Today's best walking treadmill deal:

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill: Save 20% on the excellent Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill. Not just a no-name brand like so many on Amazon, Mobvoi are also responsible for the excellent TicWatch line of Wear OS smartwatches. I gave the treadmill four stars out of five, because it was easy to assemble, the simple stop/go remote was a doddle to use, and it was well-constructed with ample elements of shock absorption.

Why get this deal?

In my Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review, I said "its affordability, quality, ease of use, and ease of storage make it a great companion for someone who just wants to get their steps in at home without any bells or whistles".

I stand by that assessment. It's ideal for someone who's looking to move more or lose weight by walking, as you can just slide it out from under the bed or sofa, fire up Netflix and walk for an episode of your favorite TV show or podcast. Not sure where to start with your 2025 fitness journey? This is a truly excellent tool to get you going with minimal effort and buy-in, especially at this price.

