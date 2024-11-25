This Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal has been discounted so many times I think Amazon might be broken
Is everything okay, Amazon?
I honestly can't quite believe I'm saying this, but Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra has just fallen to yet another low price in Amazon's U.S. Black Friday sale. It's now been discounted so many times that I'm starting to think this might be a pricing error.
Last week the Ultra's lowest price was $473, one day later it was $449, now you can get one for just $438, fully one-third off the RRP of $649.
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but this is the lowest-ever price we've seen on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and one that might not stick around for long.
Not in the U.S.? Scroll down to find great Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals where you are.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is now an astonishing $438, more than $200 off its normal price and an all-time low. Get a rugged, durable smartwatch with titanium chassis, 100 hours of battery life, and all of the Galaxy range's great fitness and health tracking.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best smartwatch for Android users. As you can read in our Samsung Galaxy Ultra Watch review, it has a formidable titanium exterior, a useful programmable Quick button, and an extensive array of features. Its battery life can't match some Garmin models, but it's better than the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
If you don't want to spend all that cash, you can also grab a great saving on the most recent mainstream Samsung Watch, the Galaxy Watch 7, which is down to a new low price of just $205.
