The next official Fitbit smartwatch is… the Google Pixel Watch 3 (we’re not kidding)

The last Fitbit smartwatches we got were the Fitbit Sene 2 and Versa 4, and since their launch in late 2022 we haven't heard a whisper about next-gen models. Well, it turns out the next ‘Fitbit’ smartwatch did just launch – but without the name. We’re talking, of course, about the Google Pixel Watch 3.

This isn’t just us saying that the new watch is more like a Fitbit than ever thanks to an impressive suite of fitness functions – even if Garmin did beat the Pixel Watch to the punch by a country mile. This is Google itself admitting that the future of Fitbit watches are as Pixel devices; a comment which follows Google’s acquisition of Fitbit which was finalized in January 2021.

In an interview with EngadgetSandeep Waraich (Google’s senior director of product management for Pixel Wearables) was asked directly if we’ll see a Fitbit-branded smartwatch soon. In response, Waraich said "Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio" adding that “Pixel Watches are our next iteration of smartwatch for Fitbit."

You don’t get a clearer confirmation than that. In effect, Fitbit smartwatches will now be Pixel Smartwatches starting with the Google Pixel Watch 3.

So long Fitbit?

Fortunately, that doesn’t mean Fitbit fitness trackers are going the way of the dinosaurs, too.

Wariach instead confirmed that these more discreet, simpler, longer-lasting fitness bands will be the focus of Fitbit going forward. The aim here being that Fitbit trackers will serve people who are health conscious but not keen on a full-on smartwatch, with Pixel devices filling in for people who are after that more complex smartwatch upgrade.

Fitbit Charge 4 (Image credit: Framesira / Shutterstock)

It’s also worth noting that Wariach’s comments aren’t saying we’ll never see a Fitbit smartwatch ever again, just that isn’t the brand’s focus right now. So we may eventually get a Versa 5 or Sense 3 or something entirely new, but the chances do look very slim – so don’t hold your breath.

It’s always a little disappointing when tech changes, but it’s not like the writing wasn’t on the wall. Both our Fitbit Versa 4 review and Fitbit Sense 2 review awarded the devices three-stars a piece – a fine but far from stellar score – whereas our Google Pixel Watch 2 review gave it four stars, and our other picks for the best smartwatches all sit in that four to five star bracket (as you’d expect).

So it makes some sense to simply kill off those lesser models, roll their best tech into the Pixel Watch line, and focus on what Fitbit is best known for (read synonymous with): simple activity trackers.

It’s not yet clear how this strategy will play out. That said, things do seem to be off to a good start. In our hands-on Google Watch 3 review the new smartwatch is shaping up to be a strong competitor to its rival smartwatches, though we’ll need to spend a little longer with it to know for sure.