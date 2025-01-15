The Apple Watch Series 10 falls to its lowest-ever UK price at Amazon, with big discounts on every model

A good Apple Watch Series 10 discount in the UK is pretty rare, but we've just spotted one that's definitely worth snapping up.

Right now at Amazon UK you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 from as little as £349 – that's £50 off, and the lowest price we've seen on this model.

There are savings across the board too, with a similar chunk knocked off the Cellular version, which now just £449 (was £499), and both variants of the larger 46mm size are also reduced, to £379 and £479 respectively.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS: was £429 now £379 at Amazon Save £50 on the GPS version of the 46mm chassis, which comes with a more expansive display and is perfect for larger wrists. This is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, which is otherwise identical to the 42mm version.

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review we praised the excellent new display and the added real estate offered by the larger 42mm and 46mm sizes. It's also a thinner package overall, and has the S10 chip for snappier day-to-day operation and better efficiency, which means it retains the battery life of the previous best Apple Watch models despite the more vibrant display.

Fans might be aware that the Apple Watch Series 11 is looming on the horizon, and is tipped for a launch in September of this year. However, there are reportedly no plans to change the design. One big upgrade could see the addition of high blood pressure detection, but if that feature isn't important to you, or you need an Apple Watch right now, this is the best UK deal you can find.

