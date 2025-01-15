The Apple Watch Series 10 falls to its lowest-ever UK price at Amazon, with big discounts on every model
A rare saving on a great smartwatch
A good Apple Watch Series 10 discount in the UK is pretty rare, but we've just spotted one that's definitely worth snapping up.
Right now at Amazon UK you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 from as little as £349 – that's £50 off, and the lowest price we've seen on this model.
There are savings across the board too, with a similar chunk knocked off the Cellular version, which now just £449 (was £499), and both variants of the larger 46mm size are also reduced, to £379 and £479 respectively.
Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal
The Apple Watch Series 10 is now just £349, which is 13% (£50) off its usual price of £399. That's the lowest-ever price we've seen on the UK version, and gets you the 42mm size with GPS.
You can also save £50 on the cellular model, another lowest-ever price. Cellular provides wireless connectivity even without a phone nearby, perfect for long runs or walks where you want to disconnect from your phone.
Save £50 on the GPS version of the 46mm chassis, which comes with a more expansive display and is perfect for larger wrists. This is the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, which is otherwise identical to the 42mm version.
Finally, save on the cellular version of the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10, £50 off and a new lowest-ever price of £479. With the biggest display and best connectivity of any Series 10, it's the most expensive option for a reason.
In our Apple Watch Series 10 review we praised the excellent new display and the added real estate offered by the larger 42mm and 46mm sizes. It's also a thinner package overall, and has the S10 chip for snappier day-to-day operation and better efficiency, which means it retains the battery life of the previous best Apple Watch models despite the more vibrant display.
Fans might be aware that the Apple Watch Series 11 is looming on the horizon, and is tipped for a launch in September of this year. However, there are reportedly no plans to change the design. One big upgrade could see the addition of high blood pressure detection, but if that feature isn't important to you, or you need an Apple Watch right now, this is the best UK deal you can find.
Still not convinced? Check out our Apple Watch deals roundup for the best savings on every model in the Apple range.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.